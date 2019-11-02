Langston Moore broke through the Vanderbilt offensive line and nailed running back Chris Young for a 1-yard loss on a screen pass.

“That was fun,” Moore said in Nashville that afternoon, Oct. 21 of 2000. “I lost a contact lens on the play before and couldn’t see out of my left eye. I just ran over there and the guy kind of ran into me.”

It was a key play for South Carolina in a big game with Moore playing a starring role as a sophomore.

The Gamecocks are 24-4 against Vanderbilt going into Saturday night’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium, but they had lost twice in a row to the Commodores before the 2000 season. An 11-10 home loss during the infamous 0-11 season of 1999 was among the uglier games in program history.

But the 2000 win was the final regular-season victory during a Lou Holtz breakthrough year capped by an upset of Ohio State in the Outback Bowl. South Carolina finished 8-4.

Moore, a James Island High School graduate, would go on to play five seasons in the NFL for the Bengals, Cardinals and Lions.

This week he is a Pigskin Picks VIP picker attempting to tackle our picks for a loss.

Week 10, here we come:

Wofford at Clemson

This game offers an extended glimpse into Clemson future; keep an eye on freshman running backs Michel Dukes (First Baptist High School) and Chez Mellusi.

Langston Moore pick: Clemson

Gene Sapakoff pick: Clemson

Vanderbilt at USC

“Don’t question us —who we are, what we do or how we play,” Vandy head coach Derek Mason said after the Commodores’ stunning upset of No. 22 Missouri two weeks ago. “We’re Vanderbilt men.”

Langston Moore pick: South Carolina

Gene Sapakoff pick: South Carolina

The Citadel at ETSU

The Bulldogs didn’t give up more than seven points in the second half in their last three games, all wins.

Langston Moore pick: The Citadel

Gene Sapakoff pick: The Citadel

CSU at Gardner-Webb

Known as the Runnin’ Bulldogs, Gardner-Webb can’t stop the run: 124th in FCS in rushing defense.

Langston Moore pick: Charleston Southern

Gene Sapakoff pick: Charleston Southern

N.C. A&T at S.C. State

Tre Smalls, a North Carolina A&T senior from Hanahan, has 5½ tackles for loss. Jah-Maine Martin, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, leads the Aggies with 15 touchdowns (135 rushing yards per game).

Langston Moore pick: S.C. State

Gene Sapakoff pick: North Carolina A&T

Georgia vs. Florida

From a Gamecocks’ perspective, it’s hard to forget Tavien Feaster rolling for 175 yards rushing against the Gators a few weeks ago. The Bulldogs can run the ball, too.

Langston Moore pick: Georgia

Gene Sapakoff pick: Georgia

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris’ last best chance for an SEC win this year. He should have stayed at SMU, undefeated thanks in part to Morris’ rebuilding.

Langston Moore pick: Mississippi State

Gene Sapakoff pick: Mississippi State

Virginia at North Carolina

Such huge ACC Coastal Division title implications. Tar Heels freshman quarterback Sam Howell has thrown 22 touchdown passes, five interceptions.

Langston Moore pick: Virginia

Gene Sapakoff pick: North Carolina

Miami at Florida State

Best comment on this matchup came from Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated.com. He said networks attempted to exercise a six-year option on TV coverage.

Langston Moore pick: Florida State

Gene Sapakoff pick: Florida State

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

This is not one of those mediocre ACC Coastal Division games. But it should be after Notre Dame gained only 180 yards in a 45-14 loss to Michigan last week.

Langston Moore pick: Notre Dame

Gene Sapakoff pick: Notre Dame

VIP picker Joe Riley last week: 7-3

Gene Sapakoff last week: 8-2

Gene Sapakoff season record: 63-27

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff