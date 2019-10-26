It’s hard to say Joseph P. Riley Jr. knows more about sports than politics. He was, after all, a 10-term mayor of Charleston from 1975 to 2016 and presided over an astonishing economic and cultural transformation of the great city.

But Riley once caught a foul ball while strolling through an aisle behind the plate at Riley Park, named in honor of hizzoner.

Riley as a little boy went to College Park to see a teenage Hank Aaron play for the Jacksonville Braves against the Charleston Rebels in 1953.

He threw out ceremonial first pitches to catcher Bill Murray at Riley Park more than a half-century later.

Moreover, Riley is a veteran college football fan and Pigskin Picks player. He is well aware that I am in a slump: Bear Rinehart, frontman for the South Carolina-based rock band Needtobreathe, found time to beat me last week while moonlighting as the solo act Wilder Woods.

Are you ready for some political football and Week 9?

South Carolina at Tennessee

The Vols played their best game of the season in a 35-13 loss to Alabama. It was a one-possession game deep into the third quarter. It included a 100-yard fumble return for a Tide touchdown late.

Joe Riley pick: South Carolina

Gene Sapakoff pick: Tennessee

Boston College at Clemson

Yes, the Tigers could whip Boston College by 50 points and drop again in the Associated Press poll. But those rankings mean less than a “Zombieland” vs. “Zombieland: Double Tap” survey on Twitter.

Joe Riley pick: Clemson

Gene Sapakoff pick: Clemson

Mercer at The Citadel

The Bulldogs have two of the most impressive wins by any FCS team this year, upsetting Georgia Tech on Sept. 14 and thrashing Furman, 27-10, last week.

Joe Riley pick: The Citadel

Gene Sapakoff pick: The Citadel

Monmouth at CSU

The Hawks come into Buccaneer Field hot with three straight wins and two straight in the series, including a 37-3 victory over the Bucs last season. CSU got an impressive 25-20 win at North Alabama last week starring running back Jamari Dunbar (123 yards).

Joe Riley pick: Monmouth

Gene Sapakoff pick: Charleston Southern

S.C. State at Bethune-Cookman

A fun few days for S.C. State football last weekend: Buddy Pough broke Willie Jeffries’ school record for wins by a head coach and Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Darius Leonard sealed a victory over Houston with an interception of a Deshaun Watson pass.

Joe Riley pick: Bethune-Cookman

Gene Sapakoff pick: Bethune-Cookman

Auburn at LSU

Trap game for LSU? Looking ahead to Alabama? Nah, this is the new-look Bayou Bengals with Heisman Trophy favorite Joe Burrow running the show.

Joe Riley pick: LSU

Gene Sapakoff pick: LSU

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Both teams expected better this season. Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies are better at winning ugly, like Buddy Johnson’s fumble return for the go-ahead touchdown at Ole Miss.

Joe Riley pick: Texas A&M

Gene Sapakoff pick: Texas A&M

Duke at North Carolina

Top two topics in Chapel Hill: 1. How much did a six-overtime loss at Virginia Tech take out of the Tar Heels? 2. How much will Duke-North Carolina basketball tickets go for on the secondary market this season? Not necessarily in that order.

Joe Riley pick: North Carolina

Gene Sapakoff pick: North Carolina

Notre Dame at Michigan

Always so much talk about Jim Harbaugh’s offense. But can Michigan’s Khaleke Hudson, Josh Uche and Co. clog up Notre Dame’s formidable and improving running game?

Joe Riley pick: Notre Dame

Gene Sapakoff pick: Michigan

Wisconsin at Ohio State

Few things smell worse than Wisconsin cheese left out in the sun too long at Illinois. The Buckeyes are not going to get tested this season in the Big Ten.

Joe Riley: Ohio State

Gene Sapakoff pick: Ohio State

VIP picker Bear Rinehart last week: 7-3

Gene Sapakoff last week: 5-5

Gene Sapakoff season record: 55-25

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff