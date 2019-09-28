To say Jack Douglas is good at multi-tasking is more of an understatement than the notion that a victory over Kentucky this week would be kind of convenient for South Carolina. At The Citadel, Douglas led the Bulldogs to the 1992 Southern Conference championship — and to upset wins at South Carolina, Arkansas and Army (twice).

He earned a mathematics degree, works for Allstate Benefits in Columbia, was a member of The Citadel's Board of Visitors from 2004-2007 and serves on the Citadel Foundation board.

Douglas’ jersey No. 14 is retired at The Citadel.

He’s a member of the S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame.

Vince and Jack Douglas have been married for 25 years and have two sons, Reed, a budding filmmaker in Los Angeles, and Cole, a senior at Dartmouth.

No surprise then that when I asked Jack to serve as Pigskin Picks VIP picker, he plunged in.

“So a little bit of my ‘picking’ history,” Douglas explained. “I tend to make emotional picks, going with the team I want to win or that I have some sort of connection with. So I do not gamble and would advise the readers to not necessarily gamble using my picks.”

Bet you already know the Pigskin Picks rules: Beat me and the VIP picker to win braggin’ rights and a shot at prizes.

We differ on three games, all involving state teams.

But there is rare consensus on a Wake Forest win, rarer consensus these days on a Florida State win.

The Jack Douglas takeover of Week 5:

Clemson at North Carolina

Jack: “That’s easy. The Return of the Mack is not all the way back. UNC can’t compete … Yet.”

Jack Douglas pick: Clemson

Gene Sapakoff pick: Clemson

Kentucky at South Carolina

Jack: “Emotional pick. South Carolina HAS TO break UK’s win streak at some point, and why not now?”

Jack Douglas pick: South Carolina

Gene Sapakoff pick: Kentucky

The Citadel at Samford

Jack: “Can’t pick against my Dogs. The defense has played very well the last two weeks.”

Jack Douglas pick: The Citadel

Gene Sapakoff pick: Samford

Virginia at Notre Dame

Jack: “Notre Dame was impressive for three quarters vs. Georgia. Virginia was not impressive for three quarters vs. Old Dominion.”

Jack Douglas pick: Notre Dame

Gene Sapakoff pick: Notre Dame

Ohio State at Nebraska

Jack: “Everyone in South Carolina has a couple of neighbors or co-workers from Ohio who pull for the Buckeyes. So it’s sorta like an outta-state school with an in-state fan base.”

Jack Douglas pick: Ohio State

Gene Sapakoff pick: Ohio State

Mississippi St. at Auburn

Jack: “Impressive Auburn wins over Oregon and Texas A&M. Plus, my niece got her undergrad and grad degrees at Auburn.”

Jack Douglas pick: Auburn

Gene Sapakoff pick: Auburn

CCU at Appalachian St.

Jack: “Have to go with the home-state pick, plus the Kansas victory was impressive for Coastal Carolina. Can’t bring myself to pull for App State anyway.”

Jack Douglas pick: Coastal Carolina

Gene Sapakoff pick: Appalachian State

Texas A&M at Arkansas

Jack: “Can’t pull for Arkansas. We felt very disrespected in 1992 when, before and during the game, on a 100-degree day, they parked the “Razorback,” which was actually a farm hog, on our sideline. Do you know how bad farm animals smell in 100 degrees?”

Jack Douglas pick: Texas A&M

Gene Sapakoff pick: Texas A&M

Wake Forest at Boston College

Jack: “Wake’s current wide receivers coach is The Citadel’s ex-head coach, Kevin Higgins. I always like cheering for nerd schools.”

Jack Douglas pick: Wake Forest

Gene Sapakoff pick: Wake Forest

N.C. State at Florida State

Jack: “Have a young cousin committed to N.C. State, so I have to start pulling for them now.”

Jack Douglas pick: Florida State

Gene Sapakoff pick: Florida State

VIP picker Jim Stuckey last week: 7-3

Gene Sapakoff last week: 7-3

Gene Sapakoff season record: 26-14

