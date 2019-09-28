To say Jack Douglas is good at multi-tasking is more of an understatement than the notion that a victory over Kentucky this week would be kind of convenient for South Carolina. At The Citadel, Douglas led the Bulldogs to the 1992 Southern Conference championship — and to upset wins at South Carolina, Arkansas and Army (twice).
He earned a mathematics degree, works for Allstate Benefits in Columbia, was a member of The Citadel's Board of Visitors from 2004-2007 and serves on the Citadel Foundation board.
Douglas’ jersey No. 14 is retired at The Citadel.
He’s a member of the S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame.
Vince and Jack Douglas have been married for 25 years and have two sons, Reed, a budding filmmaker in Los Angeles, and Cole, a senior at Dartmouth.
No surprise then that when I asked Jack to serve as Pigskin Picks VIP picker, he plunged in.
“So a little bit of my ‘picking’ history,” Douglas explained. “I tend to make emotional picks, going with the team I want to win or that I have some sort of connection with. So I do not gamble and would advise the readers to not necessarily gamble using my picks.”
Bet you already know the Pigskin Picks rules: Beat me and the VIP picker to win braggin’ rights and a shot at prizes.
We differ on three games, all involving state teams.
But there is rare consensus on a Wake Forest win, rarer consensus these days on a Florida State win.
The Jack Douglas takeover of Week 5:
Clemson at North Carolina
Jack: “That’s easy. The Return of the Mack is not all the way back. UNC can’t compete … Yet.”
Jack Douglas pick: Clemson
Gene Sapakoff pick: Clemson
Kentucky at South Carolina
Jack: “Emotional pick. South Carolina HAS TO break UK’s win streak at some point, and why not now?”
Jack Douglas pick: South Carolina
Gene Sapakoff pick: Kentucky
The Citadel at Samford
Jack: “Can’t pick against my Dogs. The defense has played very well the last two weeks.”
Jack Douglas pick: The Citadel
Gene Sapakoff pick: Samford
Virginia at Notre Dame
Jack: “Notre Dame was impressive for three quarters vs. Georgia. Virginia was not impressive for three quarters vs. Old Dominion.”
Jack Douglas pick: Notre Dame
Gene Sapakoff pick: Notre Dame
Ohio State at Nebraska
Jack: “Everyone in South Carolina has a couple of neighbors or co-workers from Ohio who pull for the Buckeyes. So it’s sorta like an outta-state school with an in-state fan base.”
Jack Douglas pick: Ohio State
Gene Sapakoff pick: Ohio State
Mississippi St. at Auburn
Jack: “Impressive Auburn wins over Oregon and Texas A&M. Plus, my niece got her undergrad and grad degrees at Auburn.”
Jack Douglas pick: Auburn
Gene Sapakoff pick: Auburn
CCU at Appalachian St.
Jack: “Have to go with the home-state pick, plus the Kansas victory was impressive for Coastal Carolina. Can’t bring myself to pull for App State anyway.”
Jack Douglas pick: Coastal Carolina
Gene Sapakoff pick: Appalachian State
Texas A&M at Arkansas
Jack: “Can’t pull for Arkansas. We felt very disrespected in 1992 when, before and during the game, on a 100-degree day, they parked the “Razorback,” which was actually a farm hog, on our sideline. Do you know how bad farm animals smell in 100 degrees?”
Jack Douglas pick: Texas A&M
Gene Sapakoff pick: Texas A&M
Wake Forest at Boston College
Jack: “Wake’s current wide receivers coach is The Citadel’s ex-head coach, Kevin Higgins. I always like cheering for nerd schools.”
Jack Douglas pick: Wake Forest
Gene Sapakoff pick: Wake Forest
N.C. State at Florida State
Jack: “Have a young cousin committed to N.C. State, so I have to start pulling for them now.”
Jack Douglas pick: Florida State
Gene Sapakoff pick: Florida State
VIP picker Jim Stuckey last week: 7-3
Gene Sapakoff last week: 7-3
Gene Sapakoff season record: 26-14
