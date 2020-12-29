Philosophy and 'The Fade' lead Erik Kimrey back to Gamecocks as coach

COLUMBIA — Erik Kimrey was named South Carolina’s tight ends coach on Sunday and was busy recruiting that night. The football operations building was shuttered because of the pandemic, so he couldn’t get a USC coach’s shirt.

Not a problem.

“We had plenty of Carolina gear at the house,” he chuckled.

Kimrey can't recall a specific moment in his life when he said he wanted to coach at USC someday, but he was always building toward that goal. A Columbia guy who played for his father, Bill Kimrey, at Dutch Fork High and then walked on with the Gamecocks, Erik Kimrey knew early in his college career that he would be happy with a whistle around his neck.

Twenty years after throwing a touchdown pass that Gamecock fans still talk about, and 17 years after strutting onto The Hammond School field as a cocky 24-year-old who would become the state’s career leader in championships, Kimrey has that whistle at the only college where he wanted to wear it. If the Gamecocks hadn’t called, he would have been perfectly fine at Hammond, raising his total of title rings so high he’d have to build a wall display.

But when they did call, Kimrey didn’t, and couldn’t, hesitate.

“I never wanted to chase the college carousel. My wife and I always said, ‘If it comes, then we’ll feel like that’s a sign from God,’” Kimrey said. “It took about 7,000 things for it to stack up, but they all happened.”

Born to do it

Bill Kimrey coached for 34 years and has helped Erik the past few seasons. He wasn’t surprised when his son bloomed into a state record-setting quarterback.

What stood out was the other.

“Erik is different now,” Bill said. “He’s a philosopher, he reads a lot and reads a lot about other coaches and what they’ve done to be successful. He incorporates that into his coaching.”

Erik observed the college coaches that watched Bill’s teams practice. Not that he didn’t want to play the game as long as he could, but he wanted to know it as well.

Kimrey again laughs when describing how his NFL quarterback credentials were quickly exposed at USC — “Anthony Wright threw the ball 55 yards on one knee. That’s what an NFL quarterback looks like” — but it only made him more certain that he could someday be a coach.

Legendary

It’s still spoken of in some circles with removed ballcaps and hands over hearts. During the 2000 season, starter Phil Petty injured his ankle with the Gamecocks trailing Mississippi State late in the fourth quarter, USC’s 3-0 start in jeopardy.

On fourth-and-forever, Kimrey stepped under center with a play he asked to run. His 25-yard fade dropped neatly into the hands of Jermale Kelly, over the goal line and into history.

“The Fade” and he have been married since. There was a documentary made and any mention brings a nostalgic view of where folks were that day.

The rest of his playing career wasn’t as bright, although Kimrey was a part of 17 wins after 21 straight losses. That was OK, as he already had his next step in mind.

“Running the scout team my freshman year, (Lou) Holtz had spoken very little to me, but he said, ‘Hey Erik, do you want to coach when you get done?’” Kimrey said. “For him to see whatever he saw in me, to say that to me, was just really powerful.”

Kimrey was a grad assistant at USC before Hammond took a chance on an unproven kid who knew everything about the game but “got my butt kicked really good the first few years” before he understood how to coach.

He won 12 state championships among 194 games and lost a mere 20 times in 17 seasons.

Philosopher and coach

The class was Philosophy of Religion and Kimrey taught it for 10 years. “We’d go through the major highlights of the history of Western thought, Buddhism, Eastern religions, Christianity, all the way to where we are today,” he said. “We didn’t get super-dogmatic. It was about finding ideology, and how that functions, to equip our students with the ability to see how ideas are impacted in the thinking.”

How will that cross over into a program that’s been run like an NFL team the last five years? Pretty well, Bill thinks.

“Every Friday after pregame, he’d meet with the players, no assistant coaches. He would always have something of a life lesson he’d talk to them about,” Bill said. “That’s one reason they love playing for him. Football’s just the means for him to be able to teach.”

Kimrey had a motto at Hammond he plans to use at USC.

“Struggle well,” he said. “Football is really hard. Life is really hard. The way to translate that into football, really with every practice and every week, every game, every season, is that you’re guaranteed nothing but a struggle, so you might as well struggle well.”

Next step

“The last few years, he worked as hard as he ever worked, but he was ready for a new challenge,” Bill said. “His dream was coming to South Carolina and to coach there.”

Shane Beamer recruited Hammond players and got to know Kimrey. When Beamer was hired at the Gamecocks' new head coach, it seemed the opportunity would be there.

It was, and Kimrey accepted.

Kimrey may tote the game ball from “The Fade” to his new office, maybe let recruits watch the documentary, but he'll take what he’s learned from his father and his own career to his new position.

He’s excited to learn Mike Bobo’s offense and doesn’t think it will be a problem to rein himself in if he feels the need to interject during a staff meeting. “I’m there to make Shane Beamer’s job better and easier and Mike Bobo’s job better and easier,” he said.

Two of Kimrey’s dreams have come true, 20 years apart.