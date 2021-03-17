COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women's basketball team arrived in Texas on March 16 and was immediately shuttled to the hotel, where the Gamecocks faced another round of COVID-19 testing before getting back together for their maiden voyage to the Alamodome in San Antonio, and the first attempt to get familiar with the court.

Another weird moment in a weird year. The Gamecocks should be walking across the Colonial Life Arena parking lots from their 650 Lincoln dormitory, seeing the NCAA-issued blue carpets being laid down in the corridors of CLA with the signs pointing toward the various locker rooms and media areas. The other teams in the Columbia Regional should be arriving and getting used to their surroundings.

Instead, all 64 teams in the women's NCAA Tournament are in Texas this week in the same situation. Quarantine in the hotel until it’s time to play, and for the four teams to reach the final weekend of April 2-4, get used to those four walls: Teams are not allowed to go home between rounds.

Two home games to start the NCAA Tournament are a perk for the top teams in the regular season. But due to the pandemic, the first two rounds this year are split between locations in San Antonio, San Marcos and Austin before the last four are all played at the Alamodome. Even Texas, the sixth seed in one region, couldn’t get home games in Austin as it would be unfair to the others. The Longhorns were instead shipped to San Marcos.

The Gamecocks have played their first two tournament games in Columbia every year but one since 2015 (in 2019, they played in Charlotte due to CLA being booked for a men’s NCAA Tournament regional). Yes, it’s rough to have what they earned taken away, but it was expected this year.

“I’m going to be glad just because we’re able to play,” coach Dawn Staley said. “We’ll try to bottle up what we’ve been used to playing in the first two rounds, what it sounded like in Greenville (at the SEC Tournament) last week, but most importantly, everybody has been in a situation where they’ve played in front of very little fans.”

From 2003-14, the women’s NCAA Tournament picked 16 sites for the first and second rounds and assigned teams during the selection show. They would normally stick to picking sites of known powers (Tennessee, Maryland, North Carolina, Connecticut) and the home team would naturally get to play there, assuming they made the tournament.

South Carolina didn’t qualify for the tournament under Staley until 2012, and wouldn’t have been considered for a predetermined site due to the program’s lack of recent success. Yet even if it had won a lot of games, the NCAA wouldn’t have considered Columbia and CLA.

The NCAA’s ban on predetermined events being held in states that still flew the Confederate flag on statehouse grounds made it impossible for USC to ever host. The Gamecocks were forced to go on the road in 2012, 2013 and 2014, traveling to West Lafayette, Ind.; Boulder, Colo.; and Seattle, advancing to the Sweet 16 in the first and last.

In 2015, the rule changed. The NCAA went to a system like baseball and softball, where teams earned home sites for the first two rounds during the regular season. The Gamecocks were in a stretch where they won at least 29 games per season and easily qualified for home games every year, going 8-0 during CLA tournament games.

They would have had two home games last year, then the pandemic forced the tournament to be called off.

“We’re just really excited for the opportunity. Last year was taken away really quickly,” center Aliyah Boston said. “We’re just excited to see what happens in San Antonio.”