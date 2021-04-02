SAN ANTONIO — If there is a belief in cruel irony or poetic justice, it was right then. South Carolina’s last chance to win its Final Four matchup with Stanford on April 2 seemed used, as the Cardinal had the ball, the lead and less than nine seconds to play.
But Aliyah Boston got to Stanford’s Cameron Brink at the same time as the inbound pass, stole the ball and passed to Brea Beal. With four seconds on the clock, Beal madly ran toward the Gamecocks’ basket.
The Cardinal’s Lexie Hull was in her way and Beal couldn’t find the range, missing the layup, but Boston, the 6-5 All-American center who makes her living in the paint, had chased the ball and was right there, timing her jump just as the carom landed right in her hands.
She put it up as the buzzer sounded and the glass turned red, a feather-light touch just enough to send the Gamecocks to the national championship game …
And it came back out. Stanford 66, USC 65.
Game, and season, over.
Because of the same issue that plagued the Gamecocks throughout the season, throughout their four previous losses and throughout the semifinal matchup.
They couldn’t make layups, and the final two that clinched a one-point loss made them a staggering 7-25 for the night.
