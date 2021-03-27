COLUMBIA — Stay in coaching long enough, it’s bound to happen. You’ll wind up playing someone you played for.
Each wishes this time didn’t have an Elite Eight berth on the line, but they’ve played for big stakes before. Although it was together and not trying to deny the other.
“Me and Dawn go way back, there’s no doubt about that,” chuckled Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner this week, on the cusp of playing Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women's Tournament.
That’s one way to put it. Another is the two spent close to five straight years alongside each other, Fortner an assistant and then head coach for the United States senior women’s basketball team, and Staley the Americans’ relentless, feisty point guard.
“Nell and I forever have a bond because we share in the year prior to us playing in the ’96 Olympic Games in Atlanta, we shared an entire 15 months together. We had some domestic games, we had some international travels, and that team was pretty close,” Staley said. “We created that friendship through that, and then playing for her in 2000, you’re always going to have a strong connection when the goal was as big as it was, to win a gold medal.”
Heading into the 1996 Olympics, American women’s basketball was in a rare slump. After winning a silver medal in its first Olympics (1976) and winning gold in 1984 and 1988 (the U.S. boycotted the 1980 Moscow games), Team USA won bronze in 1992 and another bronze at the 1994 world championships.
With eight returners from the 1994 squad, including Staley, the Americans immediately made it a goal to return to glory on their home soil. They finalized the team in May 1995, then went to Europe for a round of scrimmages. After a summer break, the team began a 52-game schedule against college and international teams before going to Atlanta.
Fortner was an assistant coach while Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer was head coach. The team won gold, but that wasn’t going to be nearly enough.
Fortner was promoted to head coach and knew the pressure was on her to keep the gold medal stateside. Another flock of returnees, including her point guard, awaited.
“What I remember is, Nell is pretty positive. She has a way of just always being positive, no matter how frustrated she gets,” Staley said. “When she’s frustrated, she’ll just take her hand through her hair. We knew that’s the most frustrated outburst she’d have.”
Staley acted out how Fortner would duck her head and rake the right side of her hair back during a discouraging moment. Fortner relayed a memory of Staley trying to break the tension after a game.
“After our first game in 2000, I happened to be one of the first ones back on the bus to head back to our hotel, and she got on the bus, probably the first player on the bus, and she patted me on the back and she goes, ‘Coach, good job today,’ ” Fortner said. “It just really went a long way with me. As a head coach in a stressful situation like the Olympics, you don’t get a lot of pats on the back from people that really mean it, you know what I mean? Dawn was always very supportive, and I will always remember that.”
Another player on that team, former USC assistant and current Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson, remembered how bubbly Fortner could be.
“There were times where she would cook. Nell could just whip up some stuff,” McCray-Penson said. “Whether it was cornbread of whatever the case may be, we just did a lot of stuff together. She would call a meeting and we would come up to her room and just talk as a team.”
That team won another gold, and Fortner and Staley returned to their separate basketball lives, although they were always intertwined. Fortner, former coach at Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana Tech, left Purdue after one season to focus all of her energy on Team USA. Successor Carolyn Peck guided that team to the national championship a year later.
Fortner coached the WNBA’s Indiana Fever before returning to college at Auburn in 2004. She served eight seasons, then started a TV career before Tech called in 2019.
Her rise has been rapid, the Yellow Jackets winning 20 games last season and making the Sweet 16 this year. Then she looked across the bracket and saw her former point guard, one who she always knew would make a terrific coach but the same who always said coaching wasn’t for her.
“I always told her she’d make a great coach and she always said, ‘No way.’ She was always very adamant that she was not going to be a coach, so when she took that Temple job, I was really surprised, but I was super-happy,” Fortner said. “You just know when you got great point guards, they have a great opportunity to really thrive in this profession. And so I was happy to see her take it and not surprised with her success.”
Staley, while still playing professionally and on Team USA, started the Temple job right after the 2000 Olympics. But she never spoke about a step that far ahead, only the one directly in front of her.
When she wasn’t doing everything she could to build team camaraderie.
“She was a veteran, she took hold of the young players, made sure we were good, always upbeat,” McCray-Penson said. “Dawn never liked to be by herself, ever. She would always call me and DeLisha Milton-Jones, say, ‘Hey, what are y’all doing?’ ‘Well, we’re sleeping.’ ‘Oh, what are you going to eat for breakfast?’ ‘I don’t know, gonna order room service,’ ‘Well, order that and have it brought to my room.’”
Now Staley is at South Carolina, playing her old coach in the NCAA Tournament and hoping to last another week before she concentrates on her next task: Leading Team USA to its seventh straight gold medal at the 2021 Olympics.
Fortner and Georgia Tech are in the way. Staley will always appreciate memories of Fortner and those five years together.
“Dawn Staley and Nell Fortner will be enemies at that time. The goal is to win, there’s nothing personal,” McCray-Penson said. “After the game is over, they’ll shake hands. But I’ll probably tell you right now, there haven’t been any conversations at all leading up this point.”
As Staley has often found out, past accomplices in greatness cease being so for a couple of hours on game day.