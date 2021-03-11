NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It’s over, a rotten ending to a rotten season.
Whether it will be the only ending involving South Carolina basketball is the looming question.
The Gamecocks’ season closed with a 76-59 SEC Tournament loss to Ole Miss on March 11 and truly ignited the embers of the program’s future under coach Frank Martin. The ninth-year coach has done things at USC that no coach has ever done, including its greatest moment in advancing to the 2017 Final Four, but progress since has been limited.
And now the swirling smoke has been traced to a flame. It isn’t certain that Martin will return for a 10th season.
“The first three years we had no chance of being a postseason team,” Martin said earlier this week. “The following two years we gave the school record seasons for wins, and I don’t need to explain a Final Four. Before this crazy year, the previous six years are the first time we’ve had six straight non-losing seasons since the 1970s. The last five years (before 2020-21), we have the third-most SEC wins (in the league).”
The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe effect on the Gamecocks this year, holding them to six practices in seven weeks from November to December, and Martin twice dealt with the disease. He admitted that had he not felt a responsibility to his players and to the program, he probably would have taken a leave of absence after the last positive, but he soldiered through it.
But the Gamecocks (6-15) never got into a rhythm, and a veteran team playing so badly couldn’t all be blamed on COVID. With only two years left on his contract and no extension in sight, athletics director Ray Tanner and Martin will have much to discuss when they sit down this offseason.
Tanner has been on record saying that postseason play is what every program should be judged on, and the Gamecocks have made one NCAA Tournament (and one NIT) in nine years under Martin. Tanner agreed that some of those years should be discounted due to inheriting a mess or the selection committee ignoring a 24-win team during Martin’s fourth season, the first year since 2002 a Power-5 team with that win total was left out of the NCAAs, but also thought some of Martin’s teams were good enough for the postseason if they hadn’t lost some games they probably shouldn’t have.
“When I got here nine years ago you could have hired (Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski), Pat Riley and Phil Jackson as a staff. If they cheated they would have fixed the problem a lot quicker,” Martin said. “We didn’t cheat. When you build things without cheating it takes time.”
Martin was referring to the stained world of college basketball recruiting, where the FBI had to step in and start a potential cleanup. USC was ensnared in the mess due to the actions of former assistant coach Lamont Evans, but escaped any serious punishment when it successfully argued Evans was one rogue operative conducting his business without anyone else’s knowledge at USC.
Just in the SEC, LSU coach Will Wade was caught on wiretap discussing payments to recruits and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl voluntarily pulled his team from this year’s postseason in relation to the FBI scandal. Each remains employed, and each has won big since they arrived.
Martin’s recruiting has often been critiqued as not many Top 100 players consider USC and most of the state’s best prep players leave for other schools, many in the SEC. Yet he has developed some players from middling recruiting rankings into strong players, such as Chris Silva, Michael Carrera, Maik Kotsar and Duane Notice.
An experienced and veteran team this year, though, never got on track, leading to the questions about Martin’s future. Against Ole Miss on March 11, it was the same story: Poor defense and poor shooting.
Playing without three starters (Seventh Woods, who has a groin injury; Jermaine Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant, undisclosed but Martin saying all three had physical injuries), the Gamecocks were nearly done before they started.
A 25-22 Ole Miss lead ballooned to 41-26 at halftime, the Gamecocks again unable to stop an opponent on a run. The Rebels finished on a 16-4 stretch and were shooting 50 percent for the game; USC was at a mere 29 percent.
The Gamecocks were dominated in the paint as all of their post players had two fouls and had to back away, and while they contained Irmo native Devontae Shuler, who cooked them for a career-high 31 points the last time they played, in the first half, Ole Miss had plenty of other options. Jarkel Joiner ripped USC for 18 points while Romello White had 17.
Sophomore forward Jalyn McCreary led USC with 15 points. A.J. Lawson, in his likely last game at USC, scored 12 on 3-12 shooting.