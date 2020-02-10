No. 1 Gamecocks wipe out UConn, set up path to top NCAA Tournament seed

COLUMBIA — Defense wins …
Well, it certainly felt like a championship, and it could be a prelude to another.
Top-ranked South Carolina destroyed No. 5 Connecticut 70-52 on Monday, its first win over the Huskies in a series that re-started in 2015 and had been, on average, a 20-point USC loss every time. Calling it an upset wouldn’t do it justice – USC was favored, and despite the Huskies only holding two losses coming in, they’re not the dominant squad they have been for most of the past two decades.
Yet it felt like an upset. UConn was the one hurdle Dawn Staley had not cleared in her incredible career, and her Gamecocks (23-1) made it look easy. They held the Huskies to two points in the first quarter, broke it open in the second and put it away with a 13-2 burst to start the third.
And now, oh, now. Now they really know that this isn’t just a team playing above its head, a team that perhaps arrived a little sooner than expected.
More than the No. 1 ranking, more than the record, more than a win over UConn …
South Carolina is a national championship contender, and some could say a favorite.
“We talked about that in the locker room, that this can’t really have any bearings going forward,” Staley said. “Whether we won or lost, all of our goals are still in place. I’m happy that our team won, for a lot of reasons.”
USC will be happy for the players who never got here, the players who are here and the 18,000 that crammed Colonial Life Arena. But that’s where it will end.
“It’s great for our program, just because it was the first,” USC's Ty Harris said. “We’re happy, but we’re not trying to have this roll over. Tomorrow, we rest, then we get ready for Auburn.”
The Gamecocks unleashed their toothy defense on the Huskies, contesting every inside shot and getting a hand on nearly every rebound. UConn (20-3) missed the chippies that usually go, but USC couldn’t immediately take advantage.
Enter Harris. The Gamecocks’ savvy senior point guard scored the team’s next 10 points to stake a 22-9 lead that USC kept building. Fifteen Husky turnovers helped USC get out in front, and the lead never dropped below 10 for the duration.
UConn finished 22 of 61 from the field, with Crystal Dangerfield (9 of 18 for 25 points) the only player who could find room against the soaring, sprinting and savage Gamecocks D.
“They were really being aggressive, not letting us complete the next pass,” Dangerfield said. “We kind of fed into that in the first quarter.”
With USC alum and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore sitting courtside, the Gamecocks controlled their opponent and let their dazzling offense feast.
“Defensively, we thrive off of that,” Harris said. “We try to create offense off our defense, and that’s what we’ve been doing all year.”
Harris played all 40 minutes and scored 19 points with 11 assists and no turnovers. Three other Gamecocks joined her in double-figure scoring, with freshman Aliyah Boston yanking down 12 rebounds.
Whatever UConn tried, USC had an answer. The Huskies tried to shut down the paint game, and the Gamecocks stuck eight 3-pointers. They tried to run past the Gamecocks, and USC outscored them 13-7 on the break.
“They were really adamant about not getting us the 3s we normally get,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “When we didn’t get any in the first quarter, I think it just put us in a hole we couldn’t get out of.”
USC won and stepped into a rosy outlook for the rest of the season. The Gamecocks have handled all of their challenges thus far, including Monday’s biggest. Talk of top tournament seeds and Final Four berths will triple its percolation over the next month.
Staley hasn’t had a problem with her team handling moments and doesn’t foresee one here.
“It’s always interesting to see how they’ll come out, how they’ll approach it,” she said. “If they played any differently, it would be shocking at this point.”
Next game
The Gamecocks host Auburn at 7 p.m. Thursday.