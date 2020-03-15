No. 1 Gamecocks, Dawn Staley left wondering what might have been after coronavirus ends season

COLUMBIA — The worst part is they’ll never truly know.

South Carolina is the No. 1 women’s basketball team in each of the major polls. The Gamecocks (32-1) have won 26 straight games and dominated the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament, crushing a top-10 Mississippi State squad it beat by only two points in the regular season 76-62 in the tournament championship game.

They were a sure top seed in the NCAA Tournament and probably a favorite to win the championship. By playing four games in their home state (two in Columbia at Colonial Life Arena and two in Greenville, the same location where they wiped out the competition at the SEC Tournament), they had a clear path to the Final Four.

But it’s over. The outbreak of coronavirus, known as COVID-19, forced the NCAA to cancel its postseason tournaments. The Gamecocks will never know how great they might have been.

“It’s so very hard to have the bottom just drop out. I have 12 players, they were amped up,” USC coach Dawn Staley said on ESPN this week. “They were all expected to come back tomorrow to have a practice and get ready and get focused on trying to win another championship, and that won’t be.”

There’s some talk about claiming a national championship, Staley saying if they’re giving trophies, USC has its hand out. Athletic director Ray Tanner said he would certainly like to address that subject once the school, state and country have a handle on the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will add that we were on quite a run and, if I’m not mistaken, we were 32-1, we were ranked No. 1 in both polls, and we won a regular-season title and the tournament championship,” Tanner said. “In my mind, we’re No. 1.”

But before turning their attention to the ins and outs of claiming a championship, now is the time to reflect. The 2019-20 Gamecocks probably weren’t supposed to be this good.

Yet they were.

Staley’s mix of three freshmen (culled from the top recruiting class in the nation) and veterans Ty Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan was talented, powerful and healthy enough to start the entire season. She also mixed in Lele Grissett, Victaria Saxton, Destanni Henderson and Laeticia Amihere throughout each game, so that when they were needed in later in the season (such as the SEC Tournament), they performed as sublimely as their counterparts.

Notice was served in the season’s second game when USC whipped then-No. 4 Maryland on its home court, then headed to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a Thanksgiving tournament. The Gamecocks had their only loss there (to Indiana) but responded by beating a No. 2 Baylor squad that was the defending national champion and had twice beaten USC last season, each time by 25 points.

Even though the Lady Bears were playing without injured All-American Lauren Cox, it was impressive. USC followed by becoming the second team in program history to go undefeated in the SEC, and then cleared the only hurdle Staley had not yet breached.

Connecticut has always been the team the Gamecocks weren’t able to beat, linking USC with most of the rest of the country. As the Huskies, not as strong as usual but still very good, came to Columbia on Feb. 10, it was just a regular-season game, but it felt like a national championship. The Gamecocks never trailed and blitzed UConn 70-52.

“South Carolina played way better than Connecticut,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “That’s allowed to happen once in a while.”

All of it seemed destined to end with the program’s second national championship in four years. Instead, the Gamecocks are left to wonder what might have been.