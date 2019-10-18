COLUMBIA — South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski will start Saturday against No. 9 Florida, but how strong is his left leg after taking an awful-looking hit at Georgia?

The Gamecocks, particularly on defense, played wonderfully last week in their 20-17 upset in Athens. Ga., but they were still nearly undone by a lack of offense and some questionable coaching decisions.

Florida’s banged up, too, after its 42-28 loss at No. 2 LSU. Quarterback Kyle Trask will be playing on a sprained knee and the Gators' defense is full of red crosses. Florida will be the better team Saturday, but so was Georgia a week ago.

USC has never beaten Top 10 teams in consecutive games, but there's always a first time for everything. Here's four keys to a Gamecock victory:

Play loose, play great

USC coach Will Muschamp said beating Georgia was great, but it means nothing if the Gamecocks can’t follow it with another something great. Really, the only thing that could mean is another win.

USC has had more than it wants of moral victories. To get this win would be historical, offer further evidence that Muschamp is the right coach, and keep the Gamecocks in the hunt for the SEC East championship.

Nothing breeds confidence like a win, especially on the road against a rival which just happened to be the No. 3 team in the country at the time. The Gamecocks are never going to be at a higher place than they currently are, and if playing loose equals playing better, they’re never going to have a better opportunity to make something out of what was looking like a lost season.

Protect the QB

Hilinski will start, but who knows how much pain he’s feeling, or how mobile he’ll be. He’s cleared to play, but he was also cleared to play against Missouri, where he was obviously in discomfort.

Yet his offensive line has been handed a gift. Florida pass-rushers Jabari Zuniga and Jonathan Greenard are dealing with ankle injuries and considered questionable at best.

That removes the Gators’ two best QB seekers, ones that have combined for seven of Florida’s 9½ SEC sacks this year. Without them, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had enough time to change his transmission fluid before converting a first down.

The Gamecocks’ offensive line must provide that type of protection for Hilinski. USC won last week with an emergency quarterback, but it’s always good to never have to break that glass case.

Run the ball

The weather forecast is calling for rain. The turf could be soaking wet, so run the ball. It keeps the clock moving, so run the ball.

It wears down Florida’s defense, so run the ball. It keeps Hilinski out of harm’s way, so run the ball.

Muschamp wants to run, USC tailback Rico Dowdle is having the best season of his career and Tavien Feaster is just aching for a breakout game.

So run the ball.

Bring them down

The Gamecocks beat Georgia because they tackled well at the line of scrimmage, they tackled well in space, they tackled well when they pinned a ballcarrier in the backfield.

Florida’s going to get its speedy backs into the open field against the Gamecocks’ linebackers. USC was prepared for it last week. Act II is about to begin.

Prediction

Florida 21, South Carolina 18