No. 5 Gamecocks trample Temple, begin another long stretch without games

COLUMBIA — South Carolina could have the other four on the floor set screens and let Zia Cooke set scoring records. She’s more than capable.
But the fifth-ranked Gamecocks have never been about individuals.
Cooke lit up Temple for 23 points and USC rolled in a 103-41 win on Thursday, just the second game in 11 days and the last for two more weeks. The Gamecocks (5-1) are veterans at handling the exam/holiday break every season but there’s always a bit of rustiness playing the first game back.
After trashing then-No. 23 Iowa State on its home court on Dec. 6, USC played its becoming-annual game against Temple, coach Dawn Staley’s former coaching stop helmed by her former Virginia teammate, Tonya Cardoza. As usual, the talent differential was significant.
Yet after an initial burst led by Cooke, USC was back to missing shots at the rim, losing a player or two on defense and out-of-sorts outside of its transition game.
“We were a little lethargic when it came to just coming out,” Staley said. “After being off for 10 days and having the practices we’ve had and the emphasis we’ve had on just taking pretty good shots and defending the way we want to … I wasn’t too concerned about it.”
It took a while to gel, the Owls’ height collapsing on center Aliyah Boston, but that was Cooke’s time. She calmly ripped through Temple’s packed-in defense for buckets or stepped outside for 3-pointers, giving her 12 points in the first quarter.
Then Temple leading scorer Mia Davis and forward Alexa Williamson were whistled for their third fouls in the second quarter, and USC was able to pop the clutch. An 11-0 run gave the Gamecocks a double-digit lead and they cruised home.
Cooke hit 500 career points in just her 39th game. Four others were in double figures. The Gamecocks allowed a mere 16 points in the second half and scored 30 points off 18 Temple turnovers.
“I kind of figured it was going to be a pretty good night, based on the week that I had,” Cooke said. “I think it’s a good thing I’m getting my teammates involved, because I can’t win games on my own. If I don’t have a clean, open shot, I probably won’t take a shot.”
Laeticia Amihere, who dunked in high school, didn’t get an opportunity last year due to recovering from a knee injury. She had a chance to dunk on Thursday, but settled for a finger-roll layup when she felt she was hit from behind by a Temple player.
She scored 11 points in 14 minutes.
“They’re thinking,” Staley said. “If we can eliminate some of the bad plays, we can probably lift their confidence level a bit more.”
Looking ahead
USC is off until Dec. 31, when it begins conference play at home against Ole Miss.