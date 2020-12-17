You are the owner of this article.
top story

No. 5 Gamecocks slaughter Owls, begin another long stretch without games

  • Updated
Zia cooke

Zia Cooke sliced through Temple's defense in a breezy win on Thursday. AP/Sean Rayford

 Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA — South Carolina could have the other four on the floor set screens and let Zia Cooke set scoring records. She’s more than capable.

But the fifth-ranked Gamecocks have never been about individuals.

Cooke lit up Temple for 23 points and USC rolled in a 103-41 win on Thursday, just the second game in 11 days and the last for two more weeks. The Gamecocks (5-1) are veterans at handling the exam/holiday break every season but there’s always a bit of rustiness playing the first game back.

A complete story will be posted shortly. 

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

