No. 5 Gamecocks' basketball season paused by COVID, game against Georgia postponed

South Carolina was scheduled to play Georgia on Thursday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Vasha Hunt/AP

COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley liked how her team was progressing, able to have consistent practice and games. All it needed was to stay on that track.

The track has been cracked.

The No. 5 Gamecocks have paused team activities after a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, postponing their scheduled home game against Georgia on Thursday and casting doubt on Sunday’s game at No. 10 Kentucky. It’s the third game on USC’s schedule affected by COVID but the first involving someone associated with the Gamecocks program.

“It’s not game day but we woke up alive and good health!” Staley Tweeted shortly after the announcement. “Thanks for your thoughts and prayers!!”

Following protocol, the positive case will be isolated and that person's roommates (if a player) will be quarantined as well. The entire team, support staff and any potential contract tracers will be tested.

If no one else tests positive, the Gamecocks could proceed with Sunday’s game. But if any more pop up, especially among players, USC only has an 11-woman roster and it’s hard to weather any absences.

USC was scheduled to play Oklahoma at a tournament in South Dakota on Nov. 29 but the Sooners pulled out of the tournament due to COVID. The Gamecocks were also set to host Ole Miss on Dec. 31 for their SEC opener only to see the Rebels cancel due to COVID. The SEC was able to schedule Florida to play in Columbia instead.

The USC-Georgia game is the sixth SEC game to be postponed due to the pandemic. Tennessee lost games with Texas A&M and Kentucky while Vanderbilt lost games with Florida, Mississippi State and Missouri.

