No. 20 South Carolina drained the drama from this one early.
The Gamecocks needed an eighth-inning rally to beat The Citadel in the baseball teams' first meeting this season, but took command right away in an 8-3 victory on March 23 at Founders Park in Columbia.
Wes Clarke hit his nation-leading 11th home run in the first inning to set the pace as USC improved to 12-6 behind the pitching of freshman Will Sanders.
The Citadel, four outs from victory in an 11-7 loss to South Carolina on March 10, fell to 8-10.
"A really good night for us," said USC coach Mark Kingston, whose team avoided a sweep at Vanderbilt with a comeback win on Sunday. "This continued the momentum we started on Sunday, and it all started with Will Sanders. It was good to see the offense build on Sunday's rally as well."
The Gamecocks got on the board early as Clarke belted a 2-run shot after Citadel starter Devin Beckley hit Brady Allen with a pitch.
USC went up 3-0 in the third on an RBI single from Colin Burgess following a Citadel throwing error.
The Gamecocks blew it open in the third on a bases-loaded, 2-out double by Jeff Heinrich to plate three runs and make it 6-0.
The Citadel's Ryan McCarthy hit a solo home run in the fifth, his fifth homer of the season. Freshman John Lanier smacked his first college homer in the eighth, and Cole Simpson added an RBI single to cut the lead to 8-3.
With the bases loaded in the fourth, Citadel second baseman Tyler Corbitt snared a grounder and began a double play that kept the score at 7-0.
"We could have really opened the game up, but their second baseman made of the better plays you'll ever see and turned it into a double play," Kingston said. "That was a key play for them to keep it fairly close."
McCarthy's homer was the only hit allowed through five innings by USC starter Sanders, a 6-6 freshman right-hander. He struck out 10 and walked only one to improve to 3-1 on the season.
"Everything," Kingston said when asked what was working for Sanders. "Clearly, the fastball was 95, 96 most of the might. Slider was good, changeup was good. The most important thing was he had command and only threw 67 pitches through five innings. That could afford us the ability to use him on Sunday (against Florida)."
The Citadel, 1-2 in the Southern Conference, is at Western Carolina.