COLUMBIA — There was no panic, no frantic re-adjustment of what’s worked very well through 36 games. Ninth-ranked South Carolina was in this position in each of the last three weeks, where it lost the opener of an SEC weekend series and responded to take the next two games and the series every time.
Arkansas, ranked No. 1, wouldn’t allow a fourth. The Razorbacks turned every USC mistake into an opportunity in Games 1 and 3 this weekend to snap the Gamecocks’ streak.
“The disappointment lies in the fact we had a chance to take the series and we didn’t. We’re getting close to where we want to be,” USC coach Mark Kingston said after a 5-1 series-losing setback April 23. “Got a few hurdles we still have to get over, but we’ve come a long way. No doubt about it.”
After a 6-2 win to start an April 23 doubleheader following a 6-1 loss on April 22, USC (25-12, 11-7 SEC) had the Razorbacks (32-7, 13-5) right where they wanted them in the third and final game. Arkansas led 2-1 in the fifth and the Gamecocks’ always-lurking offense had just gotten a solo home run from Brady Allen in the previous inning.
But starter Will Sanders, a strike away from ending the frame, left a soft slider in the middle of the plate to third hitter Cayden Wallace, who promptly smashed it into the seats. It was the fifth and sixth of 13 runs in the series delivered courtesy of the long ball as the Razorbacks continued to pad their nation-leading home-run total.
“I think it’s kind of an eye-opener when you look at a team like Arkansas. They don’t make mistakes. They make you pay when you leave a fastball over the middle of the plate,” Allen said. “That’s what makes them the No. 1 team in the nation, and we have a lot of work to do hitting-wise, but I believe in our coaches and our hitters.”
The Gamecocks’ hot-and-cold offense couldn’t solve Patrick Wicklander, refusing to play situational baseball and hacking away early and often in the count. Pop-up after pop-up followed first-pitch out after first-pitch out, USC never quite getting the idea that the more pitches it could make Wicklander throw, the better chance he’d leave the game.
As it was, he only threw 82 pitches in seven innings. He had 13 combined pitches over the fifth and sixth innings when he was supposed to be wearing down. The Gamecocks never got a word on if he was because they accumulated four first-pitch outs, all with a three-run deficit.
The Razorbacks then turned the game over to Kevin Kopps, who saved Game 1 with six strikeouts in three innings, never allowing a ball out of the infield. Kopps struck out all six of his batters in the final game, four with a swinging third strike.
“We’re a very momentum-based offense and we can really come at you in waves,” Kingston said. “When we do, we’re really good.”
With Arkansas ranked first, perhaps it was expected the Gamecocks would lose the series. They salvaged one win out of it, which is always the goal, even if it is the bare minimum.
But nobody was feeling too pleased. They’d answered when down every time the past three weeks. Their record in Game 1 of SEC series is now 1-5 but after a Game 2 win, their record in Games 2-3 was an absurd 10-1.
It’s now 10-2. Not bad, but not the first-place presence in the SEC standings the Gamecocks could have had this weekend. Not when their winning streak of four series was snapped.
The pitching was just off enough to hurt. Defense, spotty in the best of times, made one too many mistakes. The offense, which has been a rollercoaster all year, continued to be. It roared up an incline with four sixth-inning runs in its lone win, and managed four runs over its other 25.
“I think that’s why we’re a good team. That’s why we’re not necessarily a great team yet, because we’re inconsistent,” Allen said. “We’re really just going to have to focus coming up on the back side of SEC series. Get a plan to find out who we are as hitters.”
USC hosts The Citadel on April 27 before heading to No. 12 Mississippi for a three-game weekend series.