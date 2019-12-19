COLUMBIA — Mike Bobo listed what he wants.

“We want to be able to run the football. But, at the same time, we want to have balance,” South Carolina’s new offensive coordinator and play-caller said this week. “We want to be able to spread people out and, looking at this roster, I think that’s what we’re in the process right now of trying to figure out what the best personnel groups are to attack the teams that we’re going to play this year.”

Strong SEC statement there. “Run the ball and play defense” is a philosophy that has remained throughout the league’s life, covering Bobo’s playing and coordinating career at Georgia.

Lost in the shuffle of Joe Burrow’s incredible season at LSU: the Tigers still averaged 167 rushing yards per game.

But what most wanted to know, as it related to the Gamecocks and their offensively challenged 4-8 season, was what was going to change? Bobo arrived with decent credentials as a Georgia offensive coordinator (good) and Colorado State head coach (not so good), but with the players he has now, can he spawn a drastic improvement simply due to his presence?

“We’re going to have some young guys playing at those positions, but I do believe you can have young guys come in and play at the running back position and the receiver position and be successful early on,” Bobo said. “You know, let’s see what happens after signing day, who comes in mid-year … that’s going to play a big part in our offense, too, because we’ve got to replace some skill on this offense to be productive.”

Bobo’s records and statistics speak loudly, though he was 28-35 as Colorado State head coach and was fired this month.

The Rams were a mediocre seventh in the Mountain West in total offense in 2019.

Yet he enters a program that lost three senior running backs. The Gamecocks lost their best player, a stunningly productive receiver in Bryan Edwards whose name and records will glare from the stadium’s Northwest ramp forever. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski played as well as he could considering the three maladies that hampered him for the last nine games (elbow, knee and being a freshman in the SEC).

There simply isn’t a lot — outside of slot receiver Shi Smith — that Bobo can diagram, plan and say, “That’s going to work.”

It all starts with quarterback play, and Bobo likes what he’s seen from Hilinski on film and in three one-on-one meetings.

“I see a guy that’s got some talent. I see a guy that went through some growing pains, being a freshman,” Bobo said. “And we got to do things to help him, and some of that is the run game, and some of that is protection.”

He also likes what he’s seen from Dakereon Joyner, still a mystery to how he can most help USC. The athleticism is divine, and the way he finished USC’s win over Georgia was impressive, but due to Jake Bentley’s injury and being forced to prepare as the backup QB instead of wide receiver hindered Joyner’s production this year.

“That was the first words out of his mouth. It wasn’t, ‘I need to play quarterback. I need to do this,’” Bobo said. “It was, ‘Coach, I want to help this football team. I want to do whatever it takes to help this team be successful,’ and I just love the look in that kid’s eye.”

(“He’s certainly going to be a huge part of (our offense), I can assure you of that,” Will Muschamp chimed in.)

Bobo’s familiar with the SEC and familiar with the staff, having played with Muschamp at Georgia and coached Bryan McClendon and Thomas Brown when they were Bulldogs. He’s healthy (a nasty bout with peripheral neuropathy in 2018 left him with nerve damage in his legs and one arm, but he is feeling much better) and revved up for a new journey.

“We’re a couple days here, I had got the quick tour and everybody had left and I was going around kind of Facetiming my kids and showing them this facility,” Bobo said. “And I got on the phone with my wife and she goes, "‘You haven’t sounded this excited in three years.’"

It’s really a blank canvas. Bobo has two months to get ready for the spring, see what does and doesn’t work, and then a long summer before the 2020 season. He also knows what he’s up against.

It’s USC with one conference championship ever and following a terrible season. One chance to get the offense right may be all he and the rest of the staff receives.

“I really like spring because you get to work a lot fundamentally. You get to install a lot,” Bobo said. “So, we’re going to throw a lot at ‘em and then we’re going to figure out what we are.”

They’re basically a new offense with a new play-caller.

Drop the word “productive” after “new” and USC will be satisfied.