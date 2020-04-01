NCAA, MLB draft calls make for tough baseball decisions for Gamecocks, others

COLUMBIA — It was the right thing to do. Since every baseball team in the country, along with all other spring sports college programs, had only played a quarter of their seasons, the NCAA voted Monday to give all players another year of eligibility.

While the ruling helps every athlete, and particularly gives seniors a cushion for next year, it creates potential headaches the NCAA still has to address.

Particularly in baseball, impacted this week by NCAA and Major League Baseball draft reactions to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baseball gets only 11.7 scholarships for a roster limited to 35 players. But for the 2021 season, 2020 seniors that decide to return will not count against the 35-player limit.

South Carolina, like most teams, has a full roster plus a freshman class coming in.

Head coach Mark Kingston has declined all interviews thus far, but he said before fall practice started that constructing his roster never ends.

“When you’re in our situation and you’re working on getting where you want to be, finding good players is always a premium. It’s always on your mind,” he said. “You use all avenues you can, high schools, JUCO, grad transfers.”

By simple number, it seems easy.

The Gamecocks had 34 players this year, although five weren’t playing due to injuries. Only catchers Dallas Beaver and Bryant Bowen, shortstop George Callil and pitcher Graham Lawson were seniors, meaning if they all returned, USC would be dealing with a very manageable roster.

The problem is the yearly process of building the roster has been disrupted. For years, the Major League Baseball draft played a large part in shaping a college baseball team.

Coaches knew that top high school prospects would accept a hefty signing bonus and head right to the minor leagues instead of college ball. They also knew that college juniors would most likely take their draft positions and leave school.

The coronavirus has significantly changed that process. The MLB draft, normally a 40-round extravaganza held in June, will now be five rounds, although more rounds could be added.

That’s the part where USC will have to pay the most attention. With the draft changing, the signing bonuses change as well.

The top picks will still get heavily compensated – last year’s No. 1 pick, Baltimore Orioles farmhand catcher Adley Rutschman, received $8.1 million to sign – but will only get a max of $100,000 within 30 days of being picked this year, with the rest deferred to 2021 and 2022.

Before, any pick in the first 10 rounds would be assured a six-figure signing bonus (last year’s final pick of the 10th round got $142,200). Any pick after the first 10 rounds would get at most $125,000.

In this year’s draft, any player not drafted will receive a maximum bonus of $20,000. In short, it’s not a number very likely to entice players to bypass college for the pros, or to leave college early.

The Gamecocks have 11 juniors and three redshirt sophomores who could have been drafted this year. Another true sophomore, pitcher Brett Kerry, was also eligible despite just two years in college because he was going to be 21 years old before the draft.

A 40-round draft would have taken a chunk of those players. Kingston has another massive recruiting class set to enroll for next year.

Now?

Some or all of the four seniors may leave. Redshirt sophomore Carmen Mlodzinski was on draft boards as a high pick and could go.

The juniors and members of the recruiting class, which on average has four to five players bypass college, probably won’t be tempted by a mere $20,000 signing bonus. That means USC will have a lot more players returning than usual.

Even with an increased roster limit, Kingston may have to tell recruited players there’s not enough money to cover their scholarships anymore, or tell current players that he can’t honor their existing financial aid.

Those players could elect to go somewhere else, thus creating a trickle-down effect for other teams in the country. Everybody wants to go somewhere where they can play … but places to play could become much harder to find.