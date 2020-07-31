NCAA has received Gamecocks' response to allegations tied to Lamont Evans

COLUMBIA — The NCAA Committee on Infractions has received South Carolina’s response to the letter of allegations it sent USC in February.
Sources in USC’s athletics department confirmed Friday that USC has met with the NCAA and submitted a summary disposition to the COI. The COI now has to process the material, review it and either schedule a hearing or issue a decision.
Former men's basketball assistant coach Lamont Evans was accused of taking bribes from a representative in an attempt to steer former point guard P.J. Dozier toward a sports agency. Yet Dozier, USC nor coach Frank Martin are accused of any wrongdoing, meaning that the program’s greatest accomplishment, the 2017 Final Four, should be in no danger of being stricken from the record.
USC is one of several schools in the NCAA’s crosshairs related to the bribery scandal that rocked college basketball in 2017, but the infractions it’s accused of are minor compared to many.
Yet the first sentence handed out to a school under investigation belted a school that also employed Evans. Evans left USC for Oklahoma State and was accused of accepting bribes there as well.
Oklahoma State was banned from the 2020-21 postseason, lost three scholarships among numerous other recruiting restrictions and was given three years probation. The school is appealing.
The next basketball season, assuming there are no delays due to the pandemic, is scheduled to start in November.