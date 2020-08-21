NCAA gives all athletes a free year, but not all colleges can afford it

COLUMBIA — There are 55 freshmen or redshirt freshmen on South Carolina’s football roster. Many were going to have to play this season, a situation coaches like to avoid because most freshmen just aren’t ready.

Thanks to an NCAA rule passed Friday afternoon, those freshmen can play this season without burning a year of college eligibility.

The governing body of college sports continued to adjust its rules due to the coronavirus pandemic Friday, approving numerous tweaks and adaptations to help the student-athletes under its umbrella. As expected, all fall sports NCAA championships (which do not include football) will be moved to the spring, all players who participate in any games this academic year won’t have it count toward their eligibility and all seniors will be welcome to return at the same scholarship level they currently have.

They’re all good ideas and the right thing to do during an unprecedented time. But it doesn’t mean all schools will be able to honor them.

Many schools, especially after the shortened and fan-deprived football season takes its full toll on athletic budgets, won’t have the money to fund those extra scholarships, or be able to stick to their current recruiting cycles.

“The downside of this decision is the back end,” West Virginia athletics director Shane Lyons told Sports Illustrated. “Well, that’s what we get paid for. We have to deal with the ramifications. It will all work its way out. I’d rather deal with that than student-athletes not know what their eligibility looks like.”

It starts with football. At USC, the Gamecocks have 16 seniors on the squad this year. All of them won’t return, and one or two juniors could elect to leave school for the NFL.

But the players who do return will swell the roster, already over 100, and create a logjam for the coaches. They’ve been recruiting to replace the players they lose at certain positions. With those players back, what do the coaches tell those recruits?

The money isn’t an issue (yet), as USC pledged during the first COVID shutdown to fund the scholarships if the players wanted to return. That was at first a handful of athletes from the spring sports.

The four seniors on the softball team came back. Three of the four seniors from the baseball team did not. But now football athletes, as well as those from every other sport, basically have a free year.

“I think of it as, if I do really good, I have an opportunity to go play at a bigger level, which is on Sundays,” tight end Nick Muse said. “If I don’t do very good, I can come back, and it’s like a re-slate, start over, get your mind right, start everything again. If it works out for me, I’ll leave, and if it doesn’t work out for me, then I can come back and be a better man than I was this year.”

The pandemic will severely impact USC’s finances, athletics director Ray Tanner saying the department stands to lose between $40-70 million from a budget of $127 million. If all athletes in all sports want to return, the department could be hard-pressed to fulfill all of those scholarships.

“There’s incoming recruits and so forth, sixth-year people if you will,” Tanner said in March. “I’m student-athlete centric. So I’m all about making decisions to benefit student-athletes.”

Coaches don’t have to worry about roster/scholarship limits, nor the redshirt rule. Normally, a football player could get into four games before a decision had to be made about whether or not to redshirt and save a year of eligibility.

Now a USC freshman can play all 10 games this season, which is vital for development, and still be considered a player with five years of eligibility going into next year. But they’ll also face the same dilemma if a player already in front of them in the lineup sticks around.

“If things don’t work out how I want to, or I don’t have the year I want to, I’ll definitely be back,” senior receiver Shi Smith said.

Other fall sports — USC has men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and cross country — will have to wait for further NCAA guidelines before proceeding with potential fall seasons.

“We want to provide opportunities for student-athletes whenever possible,” Texas State president Denise Trauth said. “We understand it will be complicated and different, and we’re not certain how it will look. But we believe it’s important to try to give students that championship experience.”

More adjustments from the NCAA will come but the cycle continues to create more questions than answers.

Four placed on scholarship

With school officially beginning on Thursday, four USC football players were placed on scholarship.

They are fullback Adam Prentice, who has been in Columbia since spring after transferring from Colorado State, receiver Jalen Brooks, kicker Mitch Jeter and punter Kai Kroeger.