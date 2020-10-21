NCAA accepts Gamecocks' appeal; transfer receiver Brooks immediately eligible

COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp had just one question for Jalen Brooks.

“You wanna play this weekend?”

A saga that lasted a full month and left many confused and many others infuriated ended Wednesday as Brooks was declared immediately eligible by the NCAA. The wide receiver who began at Division II Wingate, then transferred to Division I Tarleton State for the spring semester before accepting a scholarship offer from USC over the summer, was denied eligibility on Sept. 22 but appealed the decision.

He is eligible to play Saturday when the Gamecocks are at LSU, and plans to do so.

The NCAA never makes public why it says yes or no to transfers and the silence the past month had Gamecock Nation in a tizzy. Why was Brooks being denied in the year of COVID-19 when every athlete is getting a free season of eligibility?

“It doesn’t seem consistent at times that it’s case by case,” athletics director Ray Tanner said during a radio interview. “It would make sense to me to give this young man an opportunity to play right away.”

Nobody expressed much optimism that the appeal would be accepted when the initial waiver wasn’t, some thinking that Brooks transferring twice in less than a year was the holdup. Nevertheless, Muschamp received the news during practice Wednesday, stopped to hug USC Associate AD/Compliance Services Jeff Whitehead and then told Brooks he was eligible.

And rest assured, he’s going to play, and play a lot.

“Jalen’s worked extremely hard. I’m really excited for him,” said Muschamp, who also thanked Tanner and senior deputy AD Chance Miller for their work. “He’s a guy that can stretch the field. In our camp, he was one of the faster guys we had on our team. He gives us a lot of variety as far as different stuff he’s going to bring to the table.”

Muschamp couldn’t say right away that Brooks would definitely start Saturday, but in the preseason Brooks almost always worked with the first team. The 6-3, 190-pound wideout was talked up by Muschamp, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and teammates as a guy to watch.

“He’s the real deal,” said cornerback Jaycee Horn, the reigning National Defensive Player of the Week.

It’s been a winding road for Brooks, who played two seasons of JV ball at Rock Hill’s Northwestern High. A running back in the feeder systems, Brooks began growing and switched to receiver at Northwestern, although it was nearly impossible to crack the depth chart with several experienced seniors in front of him.

“He was a solid kid, a good kid,” said coach Page Wofford, Brooks’ receivers coach then and now the Trojans’ head coach. “He was not as physically developed as the other guys. I remember not wanting him to go. He was a ‘yes sir, no sir’ guy, never a problem, showed up before practice to lift and stayed after for extra work.”

Brooks was on the JV team in 2014 and 2015, missing the Trojans’ run to the 2015 state championship, and transferred to Hickory Ridge (N.C.) High for his junior season. He barely got on the field due to injuries but began to showcase his skills, and his filled-out body, in 2017.

Brooks chose Wingate and caught 50 passes for 998 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons. While considering transferring, he thought about going to nearby N.C. A&T but chose Tarleton State.

“I left Wingate January 2020, then I went to Tarleton State University in Texas. I spent the spring semester, I spent the summer there,” Brooks said in the preseason. “Throughout all this COVID stuff, I made that Texas-to-North Carolina trip five times alone this year, driving by myself. Depending on the day, it could be 14 hours, it could be 16 hours.”

Fate stepped in when his high school coach, Jason Seidel, reached out. Now the coach at Blythewood High, Seidel had spoken to Muschamp and USC. With interest there, he told Brooks he had a shot at the SEC.

His tape and a few days of camp told the Gamecocks they had a solution to a receiver room that needed serious help. Shi Smith has been magnificent as expected, but through four games, a steady option behind Smith (an actual receiver, not tight end Nick Muse or a running back) has yet to emerge.

Brooks, who has continued to work in multiple spots with the offense while waiting clearance, is ready to get his chance.