NBA's Blazers have permission to speak to Gamecocks' Dawn Staley about head coach opening

COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley was busy the night of June 12, coaching Team USA to a 102-39 win in the preliminary round of the FIBA AmeriCup tournament.
That didn’t stop folks from discussing her future.
Shams Charania, senior lead NBA insider for The Athletic, Tweeted during Staley’s game that she is one of the top candidates for the open head coach position of the Portland Trail Blazers. Sources at USC have confirmed that the Blazers have asked for and received permission to speak to Staley about the opening.
Other candidates the Blazers are considering, Charania said, are L.A. Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups, Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, San Antonio Spurs executive Brent Barry and Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon. Hammon is a longtime assistant coach, the second female assistant coach in NBA history (USC associate head coach Lisa Boyer was the first) and became the first woman to be an NBA head coach in December when she took the reins after Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected from a game.
Hammon will also interview for the open head-coaching job with the Orlando Magic, Charania said.
Staley was in Puerto Rico on June 12 and was set to be there through June 19, assuming Team USA reaches the medal round. It’s the first leg of a busy summer, as Staley is head coach of the U.S. Olympic women’s team and will start training camp for that around July 12, before heading to Las Vegas for exhibition games and then the Tokyo Olympics beginning on July 23.
Her interest in the Blazers job is unknown. Yet she did say less than two months ago that coaching anywhere but in the women’s college game didn’t appeal to her.
“No ounce of me really wants to coach outside of college,” Staley said while wrapping up the Gamecocks’ Final Four season. “I don’t. I don’t know why my level of interest has never been to coach in the WNBA, or to coach in the NBA or coach on the men’s (college) side. I don’t know why my competitiveness won’t allow me to go there.
“It may be because I just think there’s too much work to be done in our game. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done and I do think about making sure that the players that I coach on this level will take great care of the WNBA so it’s around another 25 years.”
A sports columnist wrote in 2020 that Staley would be a natural fit as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, as she’s a Philly native and still passionate about her roots. Serious talks never materialized.
If an immediate interview with the Blazers is to happen, it would have to be by Zoom and on Staley’s schedule in Puerto Rico. Her contract at USC runs through the 2024-25 season and sources have confirmed that Staley’s agent and the USC administration are having conversations about amending it.
A Board of Trustees meeting is set for June 25 and it’s possible a contract amendment could come up then, but that’s unlikely. That is strictly because of timing issues with Staley’s summer schedule.
Yet Staley has never been hesitant to say how happy she is at USC, where she has constructed the Gamecocks into a national power. Since taking over the program before the 2008-09 season, Staley has become USC’s all-time winningest coach; gone to 11 postseasons in 13 years with 10 NCAA Tournament appearances; won five SEC regular-season championships; won six of the past seven SEC Tournament championships; advanced to three Final Fours; and won the 2017 national championship.
Staley was set to make $1.7 million last year (before a voluntary 10 percent pay cut due to the pandemic) and earned at least another $280,000 in incentive bonuses. She is set to make $1.8 million this season.
She was once the highest-paid women’s coach in the SEC but was surpassed, and with LSU hiring three-time national champion Kim Mulkey from Baylor at a cost of $2.505 million for her first season, Staley could be in line for a serious pay bump.
Her record has earned it, after taking a 26-5 team within a layup of the national championship game this past season. Her previous team was ranked No. 1 in the country for most of the 2019-20 season, only lost one game all year and would have been a heavy favorite to win the national title had the COVID-19 pandemic not wiped the NCAA Tournament.
This season, Staley’s Gamecocks again look formidable. They return every player from last year, added the country’s No. 1 recruiting class and signed Syracuse transfer Kamilla Cardoso, a 6-foot-7 star who was named ACC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year last season. Staley also just built a house in Columbia.