COLUMBIA — It’s been that kind of season, between COVID and the Southern Conference requiring all weekend series to be played as three games in two days. The Citadel can’t catch a break.
Hanging with No. 12 South Carolina in the fourth inning on April 27, a grounder to third baseman Logan Taplett looked like the inning-ender. But Taplett held onto the ball, thinking he couldn’t make the play at first and perhaps he could instead deke the Gamecocks’ Wes Clarke off third.
It didn’t work, but no matter. The Bulldogs only needed one more out to escape the bases-loaded jam and ninth hitter Noah Myers was at the plate.
After Myers launched a grand slam into the left-center stadium tunnel, his first home run as a Gamecock and the first Bulldogs pitcher Chace Cooper has given up all year to cement a 9-5 loss, it was another head-shaking occasion.
“That was the play we had to make. There was no chance of getting (runner George Callil) at first,” coach Tony Skole said. “You feel pretty good, he’s the ninth hitter, coming in hitting .091. He beat us.”
The Bulldogs managed the nuttiest of semi-comebacks in the ninth. Cole Simpson launched a two-out, two-run home run to break up the shutout. Then following a single and a hit-by-pitch, each with two strikes, Ben Hutchins stood in.
He rifled a two-strike, three-run homer into the left-field seats.
“Proud of our guys,” Skole said. “We needed to gain some momentum because we haven’t had a lot of momentum.”
The Citadel (11-25) hosts VMI in a SoCon series this weekend before another take-notice game on May 5. Fourth-ranked Mississippi State will visit before heading to Columbia for a three-game set with the Gamecocks.
USC (26-12) got its bats back in tune after a tough series loss to No. 1 Arkansas last week. Braylen Wimmer lifted a fly ball into the wind in the second inning that dropped over the left-center wall before Myers’ blast in the fourth. Wimmer was also credited with a 30-foot RBI double as a popup near the pitcher’s mound fell between three fielders.
Clarke snapped out of a slump with two doubles, a single and a walk, while Brady Allen was 4 for 4 with a monstrous two-run homer from the leadoff spot. The Gamecocks also played airtight defense against a Bulldogs lineup that rapped the ball well against pitcher Jack Mahoney (3-0).
“It’s the kind of game we needed. We swung the bats well, Mahoney was outstanding on the mound and our defense was really good,” USC coach Mark Kingston said. “If you do get to postseason, occasionally you need a fourth starter. I feel like our high-end pitching can match up with anybody.”
The Gamecocks head into another crucial SEC series at No. 17 Mississippi this weekend.