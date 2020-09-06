Muschamp updates Gamecocks' QBs, COVID testing after second scrimmage

COLUMBIA — The decision is …
Still to be announced.
South Carolina’s quarterback competition will last another week after Saturday’s second scrimmage of the preseason yielded no definite answer. Incumbent Ryan Hilinski, who started 11 games last season, was the player of the day during the Gamecocks’ first scrimmage a week ago.
Collin Hill, who knows new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s system from learning under him at Colorado State, was the player of the day from the second scrimmage.
“We got a great battle going on, making each other better, making our football team better, and we’ll let it go again this week and make a decision hopefully next week,” coach Will Muschamp said Sunday evening.
Bobo said Friday that it’s around 11-12 days before the first game that they really start game-planning for the first opponent. The Gamecocks are scheduled to scrimmage for a third time on Sept. 12, two weeks before the season-opener hosting Tennessee, and a starting QB decision should come after that.
“You’ve got two scrimmages that you’re going to have, one more that will probably be really light physically,” Bobo said. “You like to usually try to start making decisions after the second scrimmage, but this is a different year.”
Muschamp mentioned that the scrimmage looked much better after a couple of midweek days where the heat affected the team. USC started the scrimmage at 7:30 p.m., the same time as the Tennessee game, and will start the next at noon, the same time as USC’s Week 2 matchup at No. 8 Florida.
“I hope it’s hot,” Muschamp said of the next scrimmage. “We got to battle that, we got to get mentally tougher as a football team.”
Freshman offensive lineman Trai Jones rolled his ankle but should be fine going forward, while running back ZaQuandre White (hamstring) is expected to return to practice on Tuesday, along with defensive back Jaylin Dickerson (hamstring). Linebacker Ernest Jones (appendix) should return on Thursday.
Linebacker/safety Jahmar Brown (sprained knee) is not expected back until the week before Tennessee.
USC had four positives in COVID testing last week, and currently has 12. Muschamp doesn’t believe all are positive for coronavirus, but contact tracing is forcing them to be extra cautious.