If only Will Muschamp could arrange his records as South Carolina Gamecocks head football coach in better order. But after taking over a program that went 3-9 in 2015 and then going 6-7, 9-3 and 7-6 followed by a fall to 4-8 in 2019, the 48-year-old former Georgia defensive back found himself on the dreaded “hot seat” in November.
Just when it looked like Muschamp was on the way out, new university president Bob Caslen offered an awkward vote of confidence before Thanksgiving. Maybe a state school was afraid of paying off Muschamp’s $18.75 million contract buyout, though the deal isn’t way out of line with doing business in the high-profile Southeastern Conference.
Or maybe Muschamp deserves a break after a season in which South Carolina pulled the biggest upset of the college football season, beating Georgia in Athens, while struggling with injuries. Either way, 2020 comes with extra scrutiny for the coach.