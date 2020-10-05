Muschamp repeats oft-uttered phrase as Gamecocks' secondary underperforms

COLUMBIA — One frame from the replay tells the story.

Florida speedster Kadarius Toney is in the middle of four South Carolina Gamecocks. Israel Mukuamu is on his left, Jaylin Dickerson is charging hard from the right, R.J. Roderick and John Dixon are nipping Toney’s heels. A fifth USC defender, Jammie Robinson, is checking in to see if the first four need help.

No need to see the rest of the video. Surely one if not all of the Gamecocks popped, crunched, butted and/or slammed Toney to the ground for having the bad sense to enter a ring of five defenders.

So how was Toney in the end zone five seconds later, the Gamecocks in their white uniforms dotting The Swamp’s turf behind him like so many pieces of ticker tape?

“How? I don’t know,” coach Will Muschamp said Sunday. “We asked them today. We didn’t get much of a response.”

The static in the background of the phone call could have been Muschamp’s grinding teeth. The former safety at Georgia and a man who has always been lauded for skill at fielding elite defenses helmed by great defensive backs is rightly chapped at repeating a line he’s said throughout his first four years at USC, and now the first two games of his fifth year.

“We need to play better in the secondary,” Muschamp said.

In 53 games with the Gamecocks, Muschamp and defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson have yet to field a solid, much less outstanding, secondary. It’s as familiar to hear Muschamp say the secondary needs to play better as it is to hear him say he’s extremely happy with his latest recruiting class.

It’s only two games, but this year’s secondary is already on pace to set a bad kind of history.

“We’re averaging eight yards an attempt right now and that’s the most I’ve ever been around,” Muschamp said.

The average number of yards USC is allowing per pass attempt is actually 8.7. Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano and Florida’s Kyle Trask are experienced, strong-armed quarterbacks but that’s no excuse when the Gamecocks simply don’t tackle.

Toney and several of Florida’s other playmakers received hard shoulder bumps in lieu of tackles from USC’s defenders Saturday on their way to scoring 38 points. Getting arms around a man, wrapping him and bringing him down remains an elusive concept.

“There was no problem,” Mukuamu said about the constant lapses in coverage. “We just got to come out and play better and compete.”

USC shuffled its personnel against the Gators with dime linebacker Jahmar Brown still nursing a knee injury, pushing Mukuamu from corner to safety and putting Dixon in the vacated corner spot. Robinson was the nickel and R.J. Roderick was the other safety.

Florida exploited its advantages. When Kyle Pitts and Trent Whittemore won the matchups they faced with Jaycee Horn and Mukuamu, respectively, on two catches, USC couldn’t have played them any better. Sometimes it’s a hat-tip to the opponent and realizing you can’t win ’em all.

Other times were losses that easily could have been avoided. Muschamp said he counted 12 missed tackles (“Twelve too many,” he grunted) and the Toney touchdown glared among a bundle of other letdowns.

“We’ve got to make plays on those balls,” he said. “Their guys did.”

If he sounds reproachful, it’s because he is. Throughout Muschamp’s career, he’s never had a longstanding breakdown like he’s had with USC’s secondary. And there are only so many tweaks he can make to the scheme or personnel (freshmen Joey Hunter and O’Donnell Fortune may get a look in the secondary at Vanderbilt on Saturday).

“We got opportunities to make interceptions. We got opportunities to knock the ball down,” he said. “We got to do more in the secondary.”

Auburn kickoff set

The Gamecocks will kick off against No. 13 Auburn at noon on Oct. 17 at Williams-Brice Stadium, the SEC announced on Monday. A decision between ESPN and the SEC Network for the broadcast will be made at a later date.