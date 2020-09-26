Muschamp expletive video is real, and was inadvertently leaked

COLUMBIA — A video of South Carolina coach Will Muschamp using an expletive that was posted on a USC-themed Twitter account on Saturday is real, a sports information spokesperson confirmed, and was only intended as a joke.

The video was shot two years ago and the clip in question, of Muschamp saying, "It's time for Carolina football. So get the (expletive) out of your seats! Spurs up!" was an outtake.

It was never intended to be released to the public and USC has no idea how it was released.

A Twitter account named Cocksby90 that describes itself as a podcast for daily Gamecock fans posted the video around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Muschamp smiles after he says the line and was just goofing around, USC said. The video he was shooting is played during USC's "2001" introduction before the team takes the field and usually has him saying, "It's time for Carolina football!"