MLB Draft within reach for North Greenville catcher overlooked out of high school

COLUMBIA — It’s not boasting. He said it because he knows it, the numbers prove it and he’s played the last three seasons with a chip the size of Gibraltar on his shoulder.

“Whoever drafts me is getting a great player,” John Michael Faile said, not a trace of arrogance or Bryce Harper cockiness laced into it.

Major League Baseball’s annual draft commences this weekend and Faile stands to hear his name called after a stellar three seasons in college. If he sounds proud of what he did, he should. Nobody this side of Ted Williams hit .400 more often than Faile, who averaged .414 from 2019-21.

His 23 home runs this season would have tied for the national lead, if he was playing Division I ball. The Player of the Year and All-America honors are stacked like cordwood on his bureau.

Despite the statistics and accolades, Faile is well aware of what he's up against. And it has everything to do with three letters that follow his name whenever scouts watched him play.

“NGU.”

North Greenville University’s powerhouse baseball program, coached by legendary South Carolina catcher Landon Powell, has been a force the past few years, but because it competes in Division II it never gets the respect or publicity of the big boys. Players like Faile going into pro baseball can help change that, and Faile is confident his phone will ring sometime this weekend.

“At this point, if they don’t draft him, they’re not doing their job. The guy’s a no-brainer to be a draft pick,” said Powell, who had his own adventures with the MLB Draft in college but parlayed it into parts of three seasons with the Oakland A’s. “He’s averaged over .400 in three years, that’s nuts. I would be surprised if he falls to anything later than the 15th round.”

Faile lasting that long would be a bigger surprise than him winding up at NGU in the first place. He had all kinds of all-star peccadilloes during his career at Boiling Springs High, helped by hitting lessons from Wayne Tolleson, who played 10 seasons in the majors and had a son, Steven Tolleson, who also starred at USC and played parts of four seasons in the majors.

“The reason I think he slipped through the cracks was his body type. He was short and stocky, maybe didn’t fit the big, tall, athletic body a lot were looking for,” Powell said. “There was some uncertainty how well he could catch.

“The thing he could always do was hit. Just had a knack for putting the barrel on the baseball.”

Powell knew he could refine the rough parts of Faile’s game if he could only get him. That part turned out to be easier than expected.

“Growing up your dream would be to go to a Power-5 school, a big D-1 school. That just wasn’t in the cards for me. Which is perfectly fine,” Faile said. “I tell people now if anybody called me or asked me to transfer, or if I could go anywhere, where would I go? North Greenville. Nowhere else I’d rather be. I had a chance to prove everybody wrong.”

Powell’s tutelage tweaked Faile’s setup behind the plate, got him more in line with the throw to second base and cleaned up his framing mechanics, but he didn’t have to do too much. Faile already had the arm, leadership qualities and toughness.

The bat arrived with him. Faile hit .391 as a freshman.

“There’s always going to be that ‘He played at the D-II level, he wasn’t playing against the biggest competition.’ All I can do is control what I can control, try to be as consistent as I can,” Faile said. “Somebody told me I was a large fish in a small pond. That’s the approach I take.”

Faile spent most of his summer playing for Chatham in the prestigious Cape Cod League before returning home this week so he could be with his family for the draft. He has several options once the draft begins the night of July 11 and ends on July 13.

If he’s drafted and his signing bonus is solid, he’ll go. If it’s not exactly what he has in mind, he can return to NGU and bypass the usual argument around college juniors.

Players know they should take their draft spot after their junior year because rarely does a player return for his senior year and get a better draft position or bonus. The reason is that the player has nowhere else to go, and MLB’s offer comes with a “take it or leave it.”

Because COVID-19 gave Faile and everybody else a free year of eligibility last season, he can return next year and still be considered a junior. And returning as a senior wouldn’t necessarily hurt his draft position. Powell was a 25th-round draft pick after his junior year at USC, declined it, returned for his senior year and became a first-rounder in 2004.

“I’m excited more than anything,” Faile said. “This is a day I’ve been waiting for since I was 4, like a kid on Christmas.”

Any one of 30 MLB teams can give him the best present he's ever received.