Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer will be in Colonial Life Arena on Monday night for another USC-MSU showdown for conference supremacy. AP/LM Otero

COLUMBIA — Mississippi State received some pleasant news Monday afternoon.

The good tidings won't stretch to Monday evening, if top-ranked South Carolina has anything to say about it. 

Mississippi State rose one spot to No. 9 in Monday's edition of the Associated Press women's Top 25, hours before it was set to take on the No. 1 Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena. USC (17-1, 5-0 SEC), in its second week at No. 1, can take a big step toward its goal of an SEC regular-season championship by winning Monday night. 

The Bulldogs (16-2, 4-0) are the only other unbeaten SEC team in league play. It's the only matchup between the two this season and everyone else in the SEC save Tennessee has at least two losses. 

Tonight's game promises the winner really a two-game lead in the conference, although each has at least 10 games to go. The winner would have a one-game lead in the standings and the tiebreaker, although since tiebreakers are only used for SEC tournament seeding, each team could still be honored as champion if they tied at the end of the season. 

USC and MSU clash at 7 p.m. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Baylor

3. Connecticut

4. Oregon

5. Louisville

6. Stanford

7. Oregon State

8. N.C. State

9. Mississippi State

10. UCLA

11. DePaul

12. Kentucky

13. Gonzaga

14. Florida State

15. Texas A&M

16. Arizona State

17. Indiana

18. Arizona

19. Iowa

20. Maryland

21. Arkansas

22. Northwestern

23. Tennessee

24. South Dakota

25. West Virginia

Others receiving votes: Missouri State 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Baylor

3. Connecticut

4. Oregon

5. Stanford

6. Louisville

7. Oregon State

8. Mississippi State

9. UCLA

10. N.C. State

11. Florida State

12. Maryland

13. Texas A&M

14. DePaul

15. Gonzaga

16. Kentucky

17. Indiana

18. Rutgers

19. South Dakota

20. West Virginia

21. Missouri State

22. Princeton

23. Arkansas

24. Arizona State

25. Arizona

Baylor jumps Gonzaga

College basketball has a seventh No. 1 this season.

Baylor jumped Gonzaga this week for the top spot, garnering three points more than the Bulldogs despite Gonzaga not losing last week. The Bears, with an immensely successful body of work, took over the top spot after receiving 33 first-place votes.  

The Bulldogs received 31 votes with No. 3 Kansas getting one vote. The Bears are the seventh different team to receive the top ranking this season, which ties an AP record. 

AP Men's Top 25

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Florida State

6. Louisville

7. Dayton

8. Duke

9. Villanova

10. Seton Hall

11. Michigan State

12. Oregon

13. Butler

14. West Virginia

15. Kentucky

16. Auburn

17. Maryland

18. Texas Tech

19. Iowa

20. Memphis

21. Illinois

22. Arizona

23. Colorado

24. Rutgers

25. Houston

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, Northern Iowa 42, Ohio State 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn State 24, Liberty 21, Florida 21, Arkansas 19, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Purdue 9, East Tennessee State 6, Indiana 6, USC 4, Marquette 2, BYU 2, Harvard 1

David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. San Diego State

4. Kansas

5. Florida State

6. Louisville

7. Villanova

8. Dayton

9. Seton Hall

10. Michigan State

11. Oregon

12. Butler

13. West Virginia

14. Duke

15. Auburn  

16. Memphis

17. Kentucky

18. Houston

19. Maryland

20. Rutgers

21. LSU

22. Wichita State

23. Liberty

24. Texas Tech

25. Iowa

