COLUMBIA — Mississippi State received some pleasant news Monday afternoon.
The good tidings won't stretch to Monday evening, if top-ranked South Carolina has anything to say about it.
Mississippi State rose one spot to No. 9 in Monday's edition of the Associated Press women's Top 25, hours before it was set to take on the No. 1 Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena. USC (17-1, 5-0 SEC), in its second week at No. 1, can take a big step toward its goal of an SEC regular-season championship by winning Monday night.
The Bulldogs (16-2, 4-0) are the only other unbeaten SEC team in league play. It's the only matchup between the two this season and everyone else in the SEC save Tennessee has at least two losses.
Tonight's game promises the winner really a two-game lead in the conference, although each has at least 10 games to go. The winner would have a one-game lead in the standings and the tiebreaker, although since tiebreakers are only used for SEC tournament seeding, each team could still be honored as champion if they tied at the end of the season.
USC and MSU clash at 7 p.m.
AP Women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Connecticut
4. Oregon
5. Louisville
6. Stanford
7. Oregon State
8. N.C. State
9. Mississippi State
10. UCLA
11. DePaul
12. Kentucky
13. Gonzaga
14. Florida State
15. Texas A&M
16. Arizona State
17. Indiana
18. Arizona
19. Iowa
20. Maryland
21. Arkansas
22. Northwestern
23. Tennessee
24. South Dakota
25. West Virginia
Others receiving votes: Missouri State 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2
David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Connecticut
4. Oregon
5. Stanford
6. Louisville
7. Oregon State
8. Mississippi State
9. UCLA
10. N.C. State
11. Florida State
12. Maryland
13. Texas A&M
14. DePaul
15. Gonzaga
16. Kentucky
17. Indiana
18. Rutgers
19. South Dakota
20. West Virginia
21. Missouri State
22. Princeton
23. Arkansas
24. Arizona State
25. Arizona
Baylor jumps Gonzaga
College basketball has a seventh No. 1 this season.
Baylor jumped Gonzaga this week for the top spot, garnering three points more than the Bulldogs despite Gonzaga not losing last week. The Bears, with an immensely successful body of work, took over the top spot after receiving 33 first-place votes.
The Bulldogs received 31 votes with No. 3 Kansas getting one vote. The Bears are the seventh different team to receive the top ranking this season, which ties an AP record.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Florida State
6. Louisville
7. Dayton
8. Duke
9. Villanova
10. Seton Hall
11. Michigan State
12. Oregon
13. Butler
14. West Virginia
15. Kentucky
16. Auburn
17. Maryland
18. Texas Tech
19. Iowa
20. Memphis
21. Illinois
22. Arizona
23. Colorado
24. Rutgers
25. Houston
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, Northern Iowa 42, Ohio State 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn State 24, Liberty 21, Florida 21, Arkansas 19, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Purdue 9, East Tennessee State 6, Indiana 6, USC 4, Marquette 2, BYU 2, Harvard 1
David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. San Diego State
4. Kansas
5. Florida State
6. Louisville
7. Villanova
8. Dayton
9. Seton Hall
10. Michigan State
11. Oregon
12. Butler
13. West Virginia
14. Duke
15. Auburn
16. Memphis
17. Kentucky
18. Houston
19. Maryland
20. Rutgers
21. LSU
22. Wichita State
23. Liberty
24. Texas Tech
25. Iowa