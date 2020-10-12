Memories abound as Gamecocks' Muschamp prepares to play former employer Auburn

COLUMBIA — It’s the business. Coach long enough and you’re going to wind up coaching against a friend and/or a school that once employed you.

When No. 15 Auburn visits Columbia at noon Saturday, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp will see both sides of it.

“I had a great stint there, two years as a graduate assistant, two years as a defensive coordinator, then (coach Gus Malzahn) gave me a great opportunity to be the coordinator there for a year,” Muschamp said. “It’s a wonderful place to live, it’s a wonderful place to coach and I’ve got a lot of respect for Auburn University.”

Auburn has always been there with a lifeline to throw Muschamp. The Tigers were his first coaching stop, as a graduate assistant in 1995 and 1996 under head coach Terry Bowden. He returned as defensive coordinator under coach Tommy Tuberville from 2006-07 after leaving the Miami Dolphins.

After Muschamp’s first tenure as an SEC head coach ended with his firing from Florida, Auburn was waiting again. Malzahn offered him a gig as defensive coordinator in 2015, Muschamp accepted and after that season, was hired at USC.

The Tigers were already on the Gamecocks’ 2021 schedule but when the pandemic forced a reshuffling of the 2020 slate, Auburn landed on USC’s rotation this year as well. It will be the first time the two teams have met since 2014.

“I’ve got tremendous respect for Gus and his staff and Auburn University," Muschamp said. "It’s a blue-collar organization. It’s built on hard work.”

There are a lot of memories involved.

In Muschamp’s second year as an Auburn grad assistant, the No. 13 Tigers were hosting No. 21 LSU. As the game began, the fans packed into Jordan-Hare Stadium saw a thick black plume of smoke rising above one end zone.

“It looked like a major, major disaster going on,” Bowden told The Opelika-Auburn News in 2016.

The Auburn Sports Arena, known as “The Barn” due to its wooden construction, was on fire. Nobody was hurt but as Auburn and LSU tangled, the building burned to the ground.

“We kept playing, but it was the old gymnastics barn, where it’s a big parking deck they have there now,” Muschamp said. “Somebody left their barbecue out there, came in the game and the coals got in the grass and weeds and stuff there, caught the old gymnastics barn (on fire).”

The former home of Auburn basketball, The Barn was used as a practice space for the Tigers’ gymnastics team when a new basketball coliseum was built.

Auburn lost, 19-15.

Muschamp’s grad assistant stint was up after that year and he wanted to remain in coaching, but there were scarce opportunities. He took a job selling lumber for Great Southern Wood (YellaWood).

“I think everybody in their life goes through a situation where you’re not sure what you want to do, what is the best thing for you. I couldn’t get a coaching job. Nothing ever materialized,” Muschamp said. “I realized after about 2 to 3 months (of selling lumber) that I needed to be a football coach. It was one of those times in your life where you figure out what you want to do.”

He signed on as defensive backs coach at West Georgia and wouldn’t return to Auburn until 2006. The Tigers’ fifth game that year? At South Carolina.

Ranked second in the country, Auburn was 4-0 while the Gamecocks were 3-1. USC had already made a quarterback change, installing Syvelle Newton when starter Blake Mitchell was suspended for a game.

USC was a much more dynamic team with the mobile Newton under center and Auburn wasn’t ready for it. “We couldn’t catch him,” Muschamp recalled. “We couldn’t adjust to anything. There was ink flying on the sidelines everywhere that night for us. We were scrambling.”

But the Tigers still won, 24-17, in a game still bitterly remembered in Columbia, for three reasons.

One, Auburn held the ball the entire third quarter. The Tigers kicked a field goal to finish a 17-play drive that took more than eight minutes, recovered an onside kick and used the final 6:22 of the half to set up a touchdown and a 24-10 lead at the start of the fourth.

“I was defensive coordinator when we came over here and didn’t play one defensive snap in the third quarter. Y’all remember that?” Muschamp said. “We had the onside kick there and Kenny Irons had a heck of a night.”

Irons was the second reason. He rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. He also began his career at USC but when then-coach Lou Holtz recruited blue-chip prospect Demetris Summers, Summers was handed the No. 1 running back role despite Irons being the Gamecocks’ leading returning rusher.

The third reason? The Gamecocks were trailing 24-17 with the ball and 5:24 to go. Future NFL Pro-Bowl tight end Jared Cook was all by himself on the goal line when Newton nailed him in the gut with a spiral.

Cook, who has caught 477 passes and 35 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons, dropped the ball. USC drove to the Auburn 5-yard-line but couldn’t get any closer.

The Gamecocks have still not beaten Auburn since joining the SEC in 1992. Perhaps Muschamp can make his reunion with Auburn a happy one for his current team.

Hutcherson wins superlative honor

USC's Sadarius Hutcherson was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday.

Hutcherson was instrumental in opening holes for the Gamecocks to rush for 289 yards against Vanderbilt. It was USC's most rushing yards against an FBS team since 2001.

Hutcherson graded out at 88 percent with seven knockdowns and no missed assignments.

LSU kickoff set

USC's game at LSU on Oct. 24 will kick off at 4 p.m. and be broadcast on SEC Network, the SEC announced on Monday.