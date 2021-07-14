Matt Williams, Landon Powell potential Gamecocks baseball assistant candidates

COLUMBIA — The Major League Baseball Draft ended July 13 by grabbing a chunk of South Carolina’s team.
The departures didn’t end then.
Pitching coach Skylar Meade has accepted the head coaching position at Troy while assistant coach Trip Couch has left for a similar spot at Arizona. Head coach Mark Kingston has had the two on staff for the entirety of his four-year tenure at USC, but must now replace both of his salaried assistants.
Kingston has already begun the process of filling the two vacancies, and sources close to the situation have identified a candidate for each role, although others will be sure to rise. Liberty pitching coach Matt Williams, a Lancaster native who played and coached at Spartanburg Methodist, has already been contacted to replace Meade while North Greenville head coach Landon Powell, a legendary USC alum, has reached out to Kingston about filling Couch’s spot.
Matt Williams
Williams played for SMC from 2002-03 and after a brief stint in a professional independent league, began coaching. He first guided the pitchers for Spartanburg Post 28 in American Legion ball and was SMC’s pitching coach from 2006-13, where in his last year, the Pioneers were ranked first in the country and made it to the junior-college World Series.
With three other JUCO World Series berths in hand, Williams was hired at UNC Wilmington as pitching coach. From 2014-18, Williams had three of his hurlers named Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year and 15 get drafted by the majors.
Williams was dismissed from UNCW shortly after the end of the 2018 season, which coincidentally came when the Seahawks lost 8-4 to the Gamecocks in the championship game of the Greenville (N.C.) NCAA Regional. A story explaining a very strange situation was reported shortly after but several UNCW players said then that they felt Williams was unfairly treated by the administration, and he was unjustly blamed for the controversy.
Williams was a pitching coach in the San Diego Padres organization before taking his current role at Liberty. The 2020 season was cut short after 17 games due to COVID-19 but the Flames won 41 games last season, making it to the championship round of the Knoxville (Tenn.) NCAA Regional.
The Flames’ pitchers had a cumulative 3.57 ERA, the 12th-best mark in the country, and struck out 487 batters to allowing 187 walks. Opponents hit .230 against them.
Landon Powell
A familiar name to Gamecocks, Powell has coached at NGU for seven seasons and amassed a 246-95 record, with four NCAA Division II Tournament appearances in six tries (there was no tournament in 2020). Couch was the Gamecocks’ recruiting coordinator and Powell clearly has a heavy background in recruiting, sending 12 players from NGU to professional baseball.
A fixture behind the plate from 2001-04, Powell had a career .306 average and finished his USC career with three straight trips to the College World Series. A member of the CWS All-Legends Team and USC’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Powell was a first-round MLB Draft pick in 2004 and played parts of three seasons in the majors.
A piece of Powell also made it to the Baseball Hall of Fame. In 2010, he was the catcher for Oakland pitcher Dallas Braden, who tossed a perfect game. Following the win, Powell’s cleats and some of Braden’s gear were sent to Cooperstown.
All college baseball teams are allowed to have two salaried assistants and a volunteer assistant coach. Stuart Lake, USC's volunteer assistant who serves as hitting coach, is expected to remain in his role.