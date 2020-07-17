Martin, Staley work on non-conference Gamecocks basketball schedules

COLUMBIA — Football season as it’s known may not happen this fall, and if it does, the schedule projects as an abbreviated version of the original plan.

While men’s and women’s basketball is in the same boat as football, with unknown complications from the coronavirus pandemic creating questions about if and when those seasons may start, they at least have more time to get more answers before playing. While ideas about starting the season earlier or later, or to work in a lengthy mid-season break to battle an expected COVID-19 surge in November/December, are bandied about, South Carolina continues to push its men’s and women’s non-conference schedules toward completion.

Frank Martin’s ninth season has eight known opponents and six known dates, with one terrific chance for a reputation-boosting win. USC will play at Houston this season as the return game of the SEC/American Athletic Conference Alliance that began last year, when the Cougars came to Columbia.

Houston belted USC 76-56 last year and went on to post a 23-8 record, finishing in a three-way tie for first in the AAC (the Cougars were the second seed in the canceled AAC Tournament). The Gamecocks’ non-conference schedule is incomplete but the Houston game this year stands to be their best chance for a notable win.

USC can play nine games other than its four-game slate in the Hall of Fame Classic, which will start with home games against Radford (Nov. 12, the earliest known game) and Western Carolina (Nov. 19). USC will join TCU, Northwestern and California in Kansas City for the championship rounds of the HOF Classic Nov. 23-24.

The Gamecocks will finish a three-year series with Coastal Carolina by playing in Conway on Dec. 1 and travel to George Washington on Dec. 14. Games hosting Rider and Army have been announced and the annual rivalry series with Clemson will continue in Columbia this year.

Army, a member of the Patriot League, could be an opponent where USC has to pivot. The conference canceled its fall sports schedule last week in response to COVID, but did not issue a decision on basketball or its other winter sports.

The Gamecocks still need a few opponents but must schedule in a way to hit several particulars. Martin has always wanted to put a big name or two on the slate for his season-ticket holders and for the NCAA Tournament selection committee. At the same time he wants to schedule games the Gamecocks should win.

USC has lost to arguably the worst team on its non-conference schedule in each of the past three years (Illinois State, Wyoming, Stetson). Those losses by themselves didn’t keep USC from the postseason, but they had the Gamecocks fighting uphill the rest of the way. Even solid SEC seasons couldn’t get USC over the hump after merely so-so non-conference seasons.

“We can’t be Jekyll and Hyde. You can’t be both,” Martin said after last season’s loss to Stetson, which followed an upset of defending national champion Virginia on its home floor. “Obviously today, we flipped personalities again.”

Oregon; Oregon again?

Dawn Staley smarted all last season that her Gamecocks, who finished No. 1 in each of the Top 25 polls, didn’t get the credit they deserved. Her beef was that the national media talked about one team and one team only — Oregon, led by National Player of the Year Sabrina Ionescu.

Nothing erases that, but Staley lobbied to take the fight to Oregon in the 2020-21 season. A team spokesperson confirmed in May that the plan was to play the Ducks in Eugene as the start of a two-year series.

And the Gamecocks may get the Ducks again. Oregon and USC are each scheduled to be in the eight-team Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

“We’re going to try to open the season next year by playing at Oregon,” Staley said in May, while cautioning that a signed contract had to be in hand before they could officially announce it.

USC returns three starters from last year’s team that would have been the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, had it been held. Thus far, Staley has lined up a challenging non-conference slate.

Besides Oregon and the Bahamas trip, USC will continue a series with Maryland, hosting the Terrapins on an unknown date, and travel to Connecticut. The Gamecocks beat the Huskies for the first time last season in a series that will enter its seventh year in 2020-21.

Carolina vs. Clemson

The Gamecocks have played 11 non-conference games and a tournament in each of the past two seasons, so there are still many unknown games. But USC will play a return game at South Dakota after the Coyotes visited Columbia last year, and travel to Iowa State for a Dec. 6 game in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

USC will host Clemson seeking its 11th straight win in the series, which would extend the longest winning streak for either side in the rivalry. The Gamecocks could also extend their series with Duke, after beginning in 2014-15 and playing every season but 2017-18, when snowy conditions prevented USC from traveling to Durham.

The Gamecocks would likely play at Duke this year if that game gets on the schedule. USC walloped the Blue Devils 89-46 in Columbia last year.