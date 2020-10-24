LSU hammers Gamecocks; USC heads into bye week at 2-3

BATON ROUGE, La. — It was scripted.

South Carolina had a rare two-game winning streak, was coming off an upset victory over a ranked Auburn team and LSU was starting an untested rookie quarterback. Confidence and optimism rose throughout the week as the spread favoring the Tigers dropped.

It was a chance for a signature win.

The Gamecocks don’t get signature wins. The moment is almost always too big and they swiftly plummet back to Earth.

LSU destroyed USC, 52-24. And it wasn’t that close.

“We got outcoached and outplayed, bottom line,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said.

What went right

The explosive plays were there. Kevin Harris melted LSU’s secondary for a touchdown on the Gamecocks’ second play. Collin Hill had receivers open downfield, often so open they were in a different area code.

USC (2-3) averaged 9 yards per play in the first half and 7.9 for the game.

An Israel Mukuamu interception knocked the gold off LSU quarterback T.J. Finley and made him realize it wasn’t going to be as easy as he had previously made it look.

Harris was over 100 yards early in the third quarter, ending with 126 and two touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick was averaging over 11 yards a rush in the first half and ended with seven carries for 49 yards.

Keveon Mullins had one catch for 9 yards coming into the game and caught two passes for 101 yards.

Linebacker Ernest Jones had 19 tackles.

“To me, that doesn’t even matter,” Jones said. “I would rather have had four tackles and a win.”

What went wrong

The Gamecocks couldn’t stop LSU’s skill players from finding holes all through their defense, and couldn’t bring them down when they did get to them. Terrace Marshall is one of the best players in college football but the Gamecocks made him look otherworldly when they didn’t lay a finger on him during either of his two touchdown catches.

Finley was 17 of 21 for 265 yards and two touchdowns while the Tigers rushed for 276 yards.

“We got pushed around. We got to be able to stop the run,” Muschamp said. “I was not pleased last week with how we stopped the run, I wasn’t pleased at Vanderbilt with how we stopped the run. It’s been an ongoing issue for three weeks.”

After Harris smoked LSU for that first 45-yard touchdown, the Gamecocks spent the rest of the half ignoring him. Hill received no protection from his line and kept trying to throw to his open receivers, but was taking sacks and having his passes affected throughout.

When Hill threw his third interception of the season, LSU's Eli Ricks returned it for a touchdown and a 31-10 lead.

“It was a huge opportunity for us,” said Hill, who was 12 of 22 for 234 yards and a touchdown. “Came off two wins and I think we were ready to go, just didn’t make enough plays.”

Parker White missed a 54-yard field goal that he never should have been asked to try, as he’s now 1 of 8 from 50 or more yards in his career (Muschamp took the blame, saying it was probably a little too far). He also missed from 34 and 40 yards.

The defense, so strong last week against Auburn, was riddled by a true freshman quarterback making his first career start.

Turning point

Trailing 31-17 in the third quarter, USC scored on the strength of Harris’ legs and was back in the game. With a rested defense, perhaps the second half could be a different story.

USC's Mitch Jeter couldn’t get the kickoff to the end zone, but LSU's Trey Palmer muffed the catch. He picked it up and returned it for a touchdown.

Looking ahead

The Gamecocks have a bye week. Their next game is at home against No. 7 Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.