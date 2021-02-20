Losing streak reaches five as Gamecocks fall to Mizzou

COLUMBIA — There’s still something to play for, and the effort hasn’t been questioned.
Yet Saturday’s 93-78 loss to No. 20 Missouri, South Carolina’s fifth straight defeat, began rubber-stamping what this strange season always looked to be once the Gamecocks had to shut down for a month and a half due to COVID-19. Coach Frank Martin recently said that the time had long passed for him to judge his team on wins and losses, because it never had a chance to round into form.
But after another one-sided beating, which guarantees Martin’s first losing season in seven years barring a miraculous SEC Tournament championship (and thus a qualification for the postseason) and only three regular-season games to play, the rest of the season is a skid toward the end.
What that end will be is the question. Martin has done things at USC that none of his predecessors ever did, including the greatest accomplishment in program history, the 2017 Final Four.
It only continues to get further away, with results like this year making it seem longer before the Gamecocks (5-11, 3-9 SEC) are ever in position to get back. Sources have told The Post and Courier that the team’s COVID issues will be taken into account when Martin’s future is debated by the administration, but they will not be used as a blanket excuse.
"We continue to search for somebody to take ownership to help us defend better. Defensively, we’re really bad," Martin said. "We continue to have bad moments in games from a standpoint of giving up some bad runs."
A team with this much experience should be better than it is, and the Gamecocks aren’t. They are not good at shooting nor handling the ball, and while Martin’s intricate defense has certainly been affected by the pauses, almost all of the roster knows what it should look like.
Missouri is having a resurgent season, stocked with plenty of veterans who have played together for years, and while it had lost three straight before Saturday, much could be blamed on the absence of SEC Player of the Year contender Jeremiah Tilmon. He returned Saturday, feasted on the Gamecocks’ undersized post game, and when he didn’t, he was enough of a distraction to take away how USC nearly has to score — inside.
The Gamecocks’ first three makes were at the rim. Their next three, all jumpers, missed. Missouri (14-6, 7-6) relentlessly punished USC’s interior, but after Trae Hannibal smoked consecutive 3-pointers to make it 20-17 Tigers at the under-12 timeout of the first half, USC was right there to maybe steal one at the end.
Missouri promptly scored the next eight points, ended the half on a 25-12 run and sent what few fans there were back to their cell phones. A.J. Lawson swished a 40-footer at the buzzer, which exacerbated the situation: Hampered by Mizzou’s defensive pressure, he hit that but airballed three shots before it, all much closer than 40 feet.
"They were real good in practice yesterday. I got no complaints," Martin said. "Then the game starts … we hit stretches in games where we give in defensively and we play very selfish offensively. It’s a bad recipe."
Lawson led an early second-half charge to get the Gamecocks within seven with 10 minutes to go, but more turnovers, fouls and missed shots gave Missouri time to stretch the lead and cruise home.
While the Gamecocks went back to working, wishing and wondering what will happen after a hugely disappointing season.
“This season’s not over with,” Hannibal said. “We just got to keep going hard. We faded a couple of times, we got a couple losses, but this week coming around, we’ll turn it back around.”
He sounded confident.
Confidence is about all that’s left.
Nelson won’t return
Junior Nathan Nelson, a walk-on who has come on of late by playing several minutes and usually hitting a 3-pointer per game, will not come back next season. About to graduate, Nelson will enroll in law school.
He and fifth-year senior Seventh Woods were honored pre-game.
Looking ahead
USC tips off at Mississippi State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.