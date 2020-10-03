Little mistakes once again become big mistakes as No. 3 Gators pop Gamecocks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It’s become routine. South Carolina under coach Will Muschamp shows up, plays pretty well, makes one small mistake that becomes a string of small mistakes and the Gamecocks lose.
A dropped pass, one of five on the day, got the snowball rolling and it became the predictable boulder by the finale of a 38-24 USC loss to No. 3 Florida on Saturday. The Gamecocks were a heavy underdog facing one of the best offenses in the country but that didn’t matter after USC (0-2) converted its first turnover of the season into a game-tying touchdown in the second quarter.
The Gators (2-0) scored on the ensuing possession but the Gamecocks held them to a field goal. They had 3:31 and two timeouts to work the clock, take the lead or at the very least kick the tying field goal before halftime.
Quarterback Collin Hill smacked receiver Xavier Legette in the hands on a leaping catch at midfield. But the ball popped loose, defender Kaiir Elam getting his arm into Legette’s before Legette could pull in the catch.
USC went three-and-out. The Gators scored, aided by a 15-yard penalty against USC’s J.J. Enagbare due to a horse-collar tackle. The Gamecocks started the third quarter with a stop, then unraveled in the span of three plays.
Center Eric Douglas held to wipe out a strong Deshaun Fenwick run. Left tackle Dylan Wonnum false-started. Fenwick couldn’t handle an option pitch and Florida recovered the fumble.
Florida scored. And scored again. And again. USC cut it to 14 but a deliberate pace that whittled over seven minutes off the clock made the result predictable well before Hill's final pass was thrown behind Shi Smith in the end zone.
