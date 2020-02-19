Like former Gamecock star Asia Dozier, USC's Brea Beal doesn't have to score to stand out

COLUMBIA — Duke guard Haley Gorecki thought she had the ball each time. Center Jade Williams did, too.

Brea Beal thought otherwise.

Each Duke possession turned into a steal by Beal, South Carolina’s freshman guard, during the No. 1 Gamecocks’ 89-46 win on Dec. 19. She ended with three steals, two blocks and seven rebounds to go with her 10 points.

An hour north of Columbia, Asia Dozier applauded.

“I really like her poise. She’s very level-headed,” said Dozier, the girls’ basketball coach at Rock Hill’s Legion Collegiate Academy and USC player during the program's rise to power from 2012-16. “She keeps her composure in very tough situations. She does all the little things, all the intangibles, something I kind of prided myself on as well.”

Dozier paused.

“Of course, she plays a lot better defense than I did.”

The comparisons are easy. Dozier and Beal were each elite all-stars in high school, winning the Ms. Basketball Award in their home states. Upon arriving at USC, they each realized they were surrounded by scoring talent and the Gamecocks could need them to score points, but not necessarily would.

Beal and Dozier even have similar characteristics, a heavy-lidded expression that disappears with a smile and hardens when each spots an opponent with the ball. Defense and dirty work, the statistics that never appear on the post-game sheet, were Dozier’s specialties and she sees the same in Beal.

“I just saw it as being selfless and being about the 'we' and not the 'me,'” Dozier said. “I studied the game. I can definitely tell that like me, some things come a little bit more natural to her than most players. She watches the game, studies the game, analyzes things, which is something I did and continue to do.”

Beal agreed.

“Somebody who’s able to take on the challenge, seek the best player on the other team,” Beal said, describing her mentality. “You have to take pride in your defense in order to score on offense. It’s not just offense all the time. Got to be able to stop them from scoring.”

Dozier played in all but two games as a freshman and started the great majority of the rest of her career. Beal’s started every game as a freshman for the top-ranked Gamecocks and is expected to do so Thursday when USC hosts LSU.

Beal is averaging 6.2 points with 5.4 rebounds and has collected 25 steals with 17 blocks. She did it all at Illinois’ Rock Island High, where she was named the state’s best player three times, one of the many reasons Dawn Staley had to have her.

There was the slight concern of how Beal would handle perhaps not being the top scorer, the same wonder Staley had with Dozier eight years ago. But she saw the same mentality and same selflessness now as then.

“You don’t really see size, you don’t really see names, you just see wanting to complete the task,” Staley said. “I think she’s probably a lot more physical than Asia. Asia was really, really smart, like really smart. Brea will be that.”

Dozier played with two-time SEC Player of the Year Tiffany Mitchell, star forward Aleighsa Welch, and later with Alaina Coates and future National Player of the Year A’ja Wilson. Beal is surrounded by SEC Player of the Year candidate Ty Harris, likely SEC Freshman of the Year Aliyah Boston and all-conference contenders Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Zia Cooke.

Beal and Dozier knew they could score, but so could all those others. If they wanted to stand out, they would have to do it in other ways.

“Filling the stat sheet has never been important to me. Winning games has,” Dozier said. “I had to figure out even when scoring has always been your main contribution, you can figure out what else it is you should be contributing.”

“That’s what I take for my part, too,” Beal said. “As a freshman coming into it, you’re not used to it. If I’m able to take care of what I need to, it’s no problem.”

Dozier practiced with the Gamecocks in the preseason and knew how good they would be. She didn’t get a chance to see them much in person due to her own season, which ended last week.

Now she’s got some free time, and an eye on the schedule. Dozier might have a few pointers for Beal.

And Dozier's always open to receiving a few more.