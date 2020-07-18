Lexington County Blowfish enjoy games with fans, wait for new college baseball normal

LEXINGTON — The Lexington County Stadium stands were empty, save for a handful of scouts and media members. A couple of fans had backed their pickup trucks to the left-field fence to set up folding chairs in the bed.

A temperature screening awaited anybody who wanted to enter and the signs made it clear: You aren’t playing, you better be wearing a mask.

This is the new normal. Will it continue to be?

“If it is, and we have to live with it, obviously we want fans to be in the stands, but if it comes down to it and we have to play with no fans, at least we get to still play the game,” said South Carolina’s Brennan Milone, a member of the Lexington County Blowfish of the Coastal Plain League. “I don’t remember the last time I went three or four months without playing baseball.”

The Blowfish are one of the few teams that survived the coronavirus crunch. The CPL is one of several summer leagues around the country that offer college players a chance to keep sharp between seasons. Using wooden bats (the in-season college game uses a metal composite), these summer leagues help prepare players for professional baseball, where wooden bats are exclusively used.

Many leagues were scuttled for the summer, but the CPL left it up to their member teams to decide if they wanted to play. Many didn’t, but the Blowfish did and were joined by some hastily created teams made up of players who suddenly didn’t have a team.

The Blowfish were back on the field on July 1 and will play through Aug. 15, when many college players will be reporting to school (assuming there is a normal schedule).

There are 11 players from South Carolina colleges on the Blowfish roster, which also includes players from La Salle, UNC Asheville, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, William & Mary, Toledo and St. Andrews (N.C.).

Each had a similar story to tell about how their planned seasons ended.

“We were packing up to go to Furman when we found out it was getting cancelled. We had loaded the bus, they told us to unpack, the season was done,” said Brooks Lucas, who pitches for College of Charleston. “My family has a beach house in North Carolina, so I took the week off and went there. Why not?”

All are grateful for the chance to play somewhere, against some kind of competition, no matter the surroundings. And on Wednesday, there was at least some semblance of normalcy — a maximum amount of 30 percent capacity was allowed, fans choosing among the taped-off, socially-distanced seats.

“The future of the Blowfish are at risk,” team co-owner Bill Shanahan said at a county council meeting earlier in the week. “They might not exist anymore.”

The meeting came after the Blowfish had announced their July 1 opening date and promoted it on their social media channels, only to be told two hours before that they couldn’t have fans.

Governor Henry McMaster said at a press conference that his executive order banning spectator sports during the pandemic included the Blowfish, although there was no reason given about why nobody brought it up sooner.

The team had to turn away some fans that had shown up that day but on Wednesday won a resolution. Re-considered as an “amateur youth sports team,” which complies with the governor’s order, the Blowfish could and did admit fans.

“At first it was pretty weird, but now, we’ve been to Macon and stuff and played with fans, then you come back,” Milone said. “It’s definitely different, but we’ve done it four or five times now. It kind of feels normal now. Definitely a lot better with fans in the stands, though.”

The hope for normalcy persists. It’s a long time until February, when the college baseball season usually begins. Like football and basketball, there have been a lot of whispers about what could happen and very few declarative statements about what will happen.

“I think what the future holds is anybody’s guess, both the immediate and the long-term. We’re all trying to be optimistic and look at the long-term because we will get back to normal at some point,” USC coach Mark Kingston said. “I’m glad our players are able to go out and play this summer, and our guys are doing really well for the Blowfish.”

Lucas and Milone compared the strange atmosphere to fall intersquad games and something that they’re used to. Both expressed how good it felt to button a jersey and play again. Applause (and heckles) help replace what was lost in the spring and creates optimism that the 2021 season will be back to what’s expected.

If it’s altered, the summer Blowfish season has at least shortened the acclimation period for what may be coming.

“Honestly, we’ve been kind of skeptical about what’s going to happen in the fall, because we’ve heard rumors about what’s going to happen,” Milone said. “It sounds kind of cool to me, do online school and stay at the field, but we’ll see what happens.”

“We’ll see” has been a familiar refrain across all sports since March. But as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, all sports situations are fluid.