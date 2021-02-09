Last-possession mistake dooms Gamecocks in 81-78 loss to No. 11 Alabama

COLUMBIA — Who knows what would have happened?
That’s the story of the season if South Carolina could have avoided COVID-19, and the story of the 81-78 loss to No. 11 Alabama on Feb. 9.
Trailing by three points with the ball and 3 seconds to play, the Gamecocks’ Jermaine Couisnard inbounded to Justin Minaya, who laid in a wide-open bucket. That wasn’t surprising since no Crimson Tide defender was in sight.
They were all playing for the 3-pointer. USC was playing for the 3-pointer. Because it was a three-point game.
“He drew up that play for a 3. He wanted the 3, not a 2,” said a frustrated A.J. Lawson about coach Frank Martin’s instructions during the preceding timeout. “That’s what he was telling us the whole time. Just got to listen.”
“Coming out of the timeout, we drew up a play for the 3. We shouldn’t have went for the 2,” confirmed Minaya. “We played into what they wanted us to do. We got to be better coming out of the timeout.”
Minaya fouled Alabama’s James Rojas with 2 seconds to go, but Rojas made both shots to restore a three-point cushion, and Keyshawn Bryant’s baseline heave was intercepted at midcourt. USC lost its sixth straight to Alabama and fell to 5-8, 3-6 in the SEC.
The questions continued. How could USC play so hard and inspired against league-leading Alabama when it was humiliated in listless performances against middling Vanderbilt and Mississippi State? Even with COVID-19 heavily affecting this team, shouldn’t the shooting and ball-handling from a group of veterans be better?
Those are season-long debates. What was pertinent, and crushing against Alabama, was how USC could have such a monumental goof with the game on the line. It would have been a tough chance to catch and shoot a 3 just to tie the game over Alabama’s height, but stranger things have happened.
The Gamecocks didn’t even get to try, notching another frustrating moment in a season full of them. It was clear the mistake was on the court, not from the sideline, but that was no relief for Martin.
“We ran something where there’s three different options for a 3-point shot. Instead of running what we asked to run, we just kind of … no mental connection with the situation,” Martin said. “That’s the story of the whole season, and it’s no more excuses. We’ve been practicing for three weeks now.”
John Petty was brilliant with 20 points while previously anonymous role players Josh Primo and Alex Reese combined for 21. USC never went away but every mistake it made was turned into something positive for Alabama.
USC allowed 18 offensive rebounds. It turned the ball over 19 times, eight from its point guards not named Seventh Woods.
The Gamecocks were left looking at another missed opportunity. Get just two of the loose balls that turned into 19 Alabama second-chance points, and they win that game.
But the inability to get everyone on the same page, to get any kind of offensive rhythm, has ruined what was hoped to be a special season. The Gamecocks had everything going for them in the preseason: Experience, talent, depth.
The pandemic forced a seven-week period that encompassed six practices. The line about how much that should have affected and how much it did will be forever be a mystery, but what’s known is USC’s NCAA Tournament chances are swirling the drain.
Martin seemed at his wit’s end.
“As a coach, you feel hopeless and helpless, being able to get somebody a shot or make them understand where the defense is going to break at, so they know where to attack. It’s not just that last possession,” Martin said. “That’s just magnified because the game’s on the line. It’s every time we come out of a timeout.”