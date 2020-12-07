Kornblut: Clemson football hopes for Nyland Green; Beamer on the trail

One of Clemson’s remaining major targets for the 2021 class is set to come off the board on Tuesday morning. CB Nyland Green (6-3 170) of Covington, Ga., made his decision last week and will announce the choice around 10 a.m. at his school. Green’s final choices were Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and Auburn.
Another major Clemson target for 2021, DE Korey Foreman of Corona, Calif., reportedly visited Arizona State Saturday. He was at Clemson for the Pitt game. He’s also been to Georgia, LSU and Southern Cal. Oregon also has been in the mix with him. Foreman plans to sign next week but not announce his choice until January 2.
And a third, 5-star OT Tristan Leigh of Fairfax, Va., has set January 2 for his commitment announcement. Leigh has been working with a short list of Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU and Florida. Like Foreman, he will do his announcement in conjunction with NBC Sports which is planning a special program for commitment announcements in place of the All-American Game which was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Beamer on the trail
Six 2021 commitments have decommitted from USC since Will Muschamp was fired on Nov. 15. Four of the six have committed to other schools. Another, WR Simeon Price of Pensacola, named a top five Sunday night of USC, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.
One of those former commitments who committed elsewhere is LB Bryce Steele of Raleigh. He committed to Boston College December 1st and currently plans to sign with the Eagles December 16th. But he said he would talk to new Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer if he contacts him.
“I haven’t talked to coach Beamer or anything, but I saw where coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) got relieved of his duties as well,” Steele said. “I’ve talked to coach (Rod) Wilson and he said from everything he finds out he’s going to continue to inform me. The hiring was just made official today so I don’t really know too much about it and I really haven’t been in contact with any other coaches except for coach Wilson earlier today around 12:00. He just said he’s going to continue to recruit me.”
And what does Steele know about Shane Beamer?
“I know his dad was a legendary coach. That’s really all I can say,” Steele said. “I don’t really know too much about him. Just being on Twitter, I’ve seen some of the former Gamecock players who kind of approve of his hire. I’ve only heard good things about him. I’m all ears right now, just listening.” Steele said the feeling he got from Wilson was that Beamer will be in touch with him sooner than later. “He said that whenever he does meet with coach Beamer, he’s going to bring my name up being that I was a former commit and that he’s still trying to bring this class back,” Steele said. “That’s all I know. As of right now, I’m still committed to Boston College, and I plan to stay committed. I sign in about a week or so.”
The other former Gamecock commitments to commit elsewhere were LB Trenilyas Tatum to Georgia Tech, SAF Jayden Johnson to Arkansas and WR Rodarius Thomas to Mississippi State. The new Gamecock coaching staff will have to pick up the pieces and try and hold on to what’s left of the class. One they can count on for certain is WR Sam Reynolds of Alabaster, Ala. He committed to the Gamecocks March 1, and he says it will take an act of Congress, or something even more dramatic than that, for him not to sign with USC later this month. “I’m still locked in. As long as they are committed to me, I’m committed to them,” Reynolds said. “I don’t plan on changing anytime soon for any reason. They’ve done a lot for me. They gave me my first opportunity. I talk to at least one or two from the coaching staff a week, coach (Joe) Cox, my position coach, and coach (Bobby) Bentley, because he originally recruited me to South Carolina.”
USC was the first big-time offer for Reynolds who also had offers from Troy, Samford, Middle Tennessee State and North Alabama. Other schools have reached out to him since the Muschamp firing, but to no avail. “A few schools are hitting me up, but I’m not really entertaining them right now,” Reynolds “I don’t really want to list them right now. If South Carolina shut down, that’s the only way I’d open up my recruitment. I’m locked in. If they just quit being a school, that’s the only way I’m opening up my recruitment.” Reynolds eagerly awaits the opportunity to show the new staff what he can do. “I’m just going in there to try and earn a spot and play early as a freshman. Whatever they want me to do, I’m there. If they throw the ball, that’s fine with me. If they run the Wishbone, that’s fine with me.” Reynolds is one of the fastest players in Alabama. He’s played receiver and running back this season for his 13-0 team which will play Wednesday in the Alabama 7A State Championship Game at the University of Alabama.
Nesbit to UNC
USC target TE Bryson Nesbit of Charlotte committed to North Carolina. He’s the son of former Gamecock star OL Jamar Nesbit who currently is the sideline announcer for the Gamecock football broadcasts. He had the Gamecocks in his final five along with Virginia Tech, UCLA and Ole Miss.
USC made the to six with DE Deonte Anderson (6-4 215) of Fort Meade, Fla. Anderson also included on his short list UCF, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Penn State and Mississippi State. Former USC head coach Will Muschamp offered Anderson off his junior season of 14 sacks. He is rated as a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 25th nationally among weakside defensive ends.
One time USC target CB Dontae Balfour named Auburn and Missouri as his final two.
USC offered DE Jimmori Robinson (6-6 250) of Monroe JC, N.Y. He’s a native of Alexandria, Va., and also has offers from Coastal Carolina, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Auburn, Syracuse, Towson, Louisiana, North Texas and UTSA.
USC also offered 2024 QB Jaylen Bester (6-3 180) of Kennesaw, GA. He also has offers from Georgia Tech and Florida State.
South Pointe DB Jordan Mahoney committed to UMass.
Clover OL JD Therrell committed to Charlotte.
2022 Bluffton DE DJ Aiken (6-5 265) was limited to just five games this season due to games lost to the pandemic. Still, he said he managed 10 sacks and 5 tackles for loss. His offer list includes Florida State, Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Coastal Carolina and Liberty. Clemson and USC are involved to the point they have been talking with him and his coach, but the offers haves not yet come from the two in-state Power 5 programs.
“Most of the Clemson coaches are following me on Twitter and I’ve been talking to the defensive coordinator there,” Aiken said. “At South Carolina, it’s mostly the recruiting guy, and coach Kyle Krantz has been following me. My head coach has been telling me stuff about them being interested in me and all that.”
2022 CB Jaheim Singletary of Jacksonville named a final 4 of Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State. He will announce on January 2.
Ty Simpson update
2022 QB Ty Simpson of Martin, Tenn., got a good look at the Clemson offense when he visited for the Pitt game last month. . Simpson is one of the two 2022 quarterbacks with an offer from Clemson. He has liked what he’s heard from Tigers’ quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to this point. “It’s always really cool getting to talk to him. He’s such a great guy,” Simpson said. “Every time I FaceTime him, his kids and wife are on there and it’s always cool to talk to them. He’s so down to earth and we get along so well. They love that I’m a versatile player and that I can escape the pocket and throw on the run. I have a baseball background, so I can throw from any arm angle whether it be on the run or on RPO. They like that I’m a coach’s kid and they like my personality, so that’s always a plus.” The fact he couldn’t see the coaches over the weekend was not a negative for Simpson. He’s had plenty of exposure to the staff and others from afar. He said he and the Tigers visit practically every week via Zoom. “The other day I was on one with the president of Clemson,” Simpson said. “He said not many people get to do that, it’s only the guys that they really want. So it was cool to do that. I tell everyone that Clemson is like the Disney World of college football. Everyone wants to go there and it’s the happiest place on earth.”
Simpson has garnered around 35 offers to this point, so he will have his pick of the national litter when it comes time to make a decision. At this point, some schools are beginning to stand out to him. “Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss are probably the top schools right now,” Simpson said. “I’m definitely going to think about everything after Christmas, just because a lot of people and coaches will leave programs. I want to do everything before my senior year, so around January, February, or March.” And there’s no doubt the style of offense will be a major factor for Simpson in his decision. He’s a passer, but he’s also a very good runner. He likes an offense that will incorporate both aspects of his game. “That’s exactly what I want to do,” Simpson said. “Ole Miss and people like that, they have changed the ways of college football. There’s no defense that wins championships anymore, it’s offense wins championships. I want an offense where I can sling it and have the players around me to march down the field in eight or less plays and score. And I’m looking for a small-town vibe with that football atmosphere. Whether it’s Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson or whoever, when it’s Saturday nothing else matters except football. I want a place where my family can come watch me and not have any trouble and just enjoy it all.”
Simpson comes from a football family. His father is the head coach at UT-Martin. He’s also a standout baseball player.