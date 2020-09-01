Kickoff times for three of Gamecocks' football games announced

COLUMBIA — It’s not going to be like it was, but college football is inching closer to normalcy.
Following a nutty summer during which the SEC football schedule was completely revamped, South Carolina now knows the only information it was missing. The Gamecocks have kickoff times for their first two games and a third later in the season.
USC will open the season against Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
The Gamecocks’ second game, at Florida on Oct. 3, will kick off at noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
USC's home game against Texas A&M on Nov. 7 will begin at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN or SEC Network. All other games will have their start times and TV networks set 12 days before each game.
Tennessee beat the Gamecocks, 41-21, last year to break a three-game losing streak against USC. It was USC coach Will Muschamp’s first loss to the Volunteers in eight games as a head coach.
The Florida game remains on the same date as it was before the coronavirus pandemic. Muschamp returns to Gainesville, where he spent four years as head coach, for the third time hoping to reverse a two-game losing streak in The Swamp.
USC has lost four of the past five to Florida following a two-game winning streak, the only win at home in 2017. The Gamecocks lost, 38-27, last year.