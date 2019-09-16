South Carolina and Clemson know their kickoff times for Sept. 28.

The Gamecocks will host Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. Clemson's game at North Carolina will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN or ABC.

USC (1-2, 0-1 SEC) is at Missouri this week. The Gamecocks will try to break a five-game losing streak to Kentucky on Sept. 28 before heading into their first bye week of the season.

Clemson (3-0, 2-0 ACC) hosts Charlotte this week. The Tigers play the Tar Heels four weeks after UNC beat the Gamecocks in each school’s season-opener.

Clemson also has a bye week after Sept. 28.

