Kickoff times for South Carolina and Clemson home football games on Nov. 2 were announced Monday.

USC’s home game against Vanderbilt will begin at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on SEC Network, the SEC announced.

The Gamecocks (3-4, 2-3 SEC) are coming off a 38-27 loss to Florida and are at Tennessee this week. Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3) upset Missouri, 21-14, on Saturday and has a bye this week.

Clemson’s home game against Wofford on Nov. 2 will kick off at 4 p.m. and be broadcast on ACC Network.

The No. 4 Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) are coming off a 45-10 whipping of Louisville and host Boston College this week. The Terriers (4-2, 3-1 Southern Conference) beat Western Carolina, 59-7, Saturday and host Chattanooga this week.