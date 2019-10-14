The SEC and ACC on Monday announced kickoff times for games to be played on Oct. 26.

South Carolina's game at Tennessee will begin at 4 p.m. and be broadcast on SEC Network. 

Clemson's game at Memorial Stadium against Boston College will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be shown on ACC Network.

The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 SEC) are coming off a 20-17 double-overtime upset of then-No. 3 Georgia and host No. 9 Florida on Saturday. Tennesse (2-4, 1-2) beat Mississippi State, 20-10, and plays at No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

USC’s Will Muschamp has never lost to Tennessee as a head coach, compiling a 7-0 record. The Gamecocks have won three straight in the series, including a 27-24 victory in Columbia last year.

The No. 3 Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) are coming off a 45-14 whipping of Florida State and play Louisville this weekend. Boston College (3-3, 1-2) lost, 41-39, to Louisville two weeks ago and then had a bye week. The Eagles host N.C. State on Saturday. 

Clemson beat the then-No. 17 Eagles 27-7 in Chestnut Hill last year.

