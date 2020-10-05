Kickoff time set for Gamecocks' home date with Auburn

COLUMBIA — South Carolina has finalized its next home game.
The Gamecocks will kick off against No. 13 Auburn at noon on Oct. 17 at Williams-Brice Stadium, the SEC announced on Monday. A decision between ESPN and the SEC Network for the broadcast will be made at a later date.
USC (0-2) lost at Florida last week while the Tigers (1-1) were blistered at Georgia. The Gamecocks travel to Vanderbilt Saturday while Auburn hosts Arkansas.
Auburn was added to the Gamecocks' schedule when the SEC adjusted the season due to COVID-19. The two teams have not played each other since 2014 but USC was set to host Auburn in 2021. It's unknown if that game will remain intact.
USC has never beaten Auburn in a 12-game series that started in 1930. They have played eight times as SEC brothers, including a 56-17 Auburn pummeling during the Gamecocks' only appearance in the SEC Championship Game (2010).