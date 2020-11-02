Kickoff time set for Gamecocks' game at Ole Miss

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's football game at Ole Miss on Nov. 14 will kick off at 7:30 pm. and be televised by SEC Network, the conference announced Monday afternoon.
The Rebels (2-4) are idle on Saturday after blasting Vanderbilt 54-21 last week. The Gamecocks (2-3) were on a bye last week and host No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday.
Ole Miss was added to the schedule when it was revamped due to COVID-19. USC played in Oxford two years ago, winning 48-44. The series is tied 8-8 and the Gamecocks have won the last three. Ole Miss is in its first year under coach Lane Kiffin, who has a 1-0 lifetime record against the Gamecocks.
Kiffin beat the Gamecocks 31-13 in 2009 during his lone season as Tennessee's head coach.