Kickoff time set for Gamecocks' game at LSU

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's game at LSU on Oct. 24 will kick off at 4 p.m. and be broadcast on SEC Network, the SEC announced on Monday. The Gamecocks (1-2) will play the Tigers (1-2) for the first time in five years.
USC notched its first win of the season last week at Vanderbilt. The defending national champion Tigers were beaten by Missouri and fell out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2017.
The Gamecocks host No. 15 Auburn at noon Saturday. The Tigers are at No. 10 Florida.
It will be the third straight road game for USC in a series that began in 1930. The Gamecocks were supposed to host LSU in 2015 but the historic flood that swept through Columbia forced the game to be moved to Baton Rouge.
The Tigers lead the all-time series 18-2-1 and have won the past six. The game before LSU's winning streak was a 20-20 tie in 1995.
The only USC coach in the modern era to beat LSU is Brad Scott, who won 18-17 in 1994 in his debut season. Scott is also the only USC coach to beat LSU in Tiger Stadium.