The rivalry is set.
Third-ranked Clemson will take on South Carolina at noon on Nov. 30 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.
The Tigers (11-0) are looking to finish their second straight perfect regular season and further cement their position for the College Football Playoff. They have won the last five rivalry contests by an average of more than 23 points per game.
The Gamecocks (4-7) are dragging into the game with another injured team and were officially eliminated from bowl contention after losing at Texas A&M last week. While there is a very slim chance USC could be offered a bowl game with a 5-7 record due to its Academic Progress Rate, the Gamecocks would first have to beat Clemson, then be offered a spot and have the USC administration decide if it wants to accept it.
Both South Carolina and Clemson are off this weekend.
The two schools have the second-longest uninterrupted rivalry in major college football heading into the 117th meeting. USC and Clemson have played each other every year since 1909, trailing only Minnesota-Wisconsin on the uninterrupted list (1907).
The Tigers hold a 70-42-4 lead in the rivalry and are 51-32-3 in Columbia. The past decade featured five consecutive USC wins, the longest in the Gamecocks' rivalry history, followed by five straight wins for Clemson.
The Tigers' longest winning streak in the series is seven, from 1934-40.