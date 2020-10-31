You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kickoff time, network set for Gamecocks' game against Texas A&M

  • Updated
A&M

The Gamecocks' next game is at home against Texas A&M, the only SEC opponent USC has never beaten. File/David J. Phillip/AP

COLUMBIA — The details of South Carolina's next game have been finalized.

The SEC announced late Saturday that USC's game hosting No. 8 Texas A&M next week will kick off at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN. The decision was pushed back from Monday until Saturday's results were complete. 

USC (2-3) was idle this week. Texas A&M (4-1) beat Arkansas 42-31 Saturday.

The Aggies are 6-0 lifetime against USC, all in a row since 2014. The two were made permanent intra-division rivals that year. Texas A&M is the only member of the SEC the Gamecocks have never beaten. 

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News