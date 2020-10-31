Kickoff time, network set for Gamecocks' game against Texas A&M

COLUMBIA — The details of South Carolina's next game have been finalized.

The SEC announced late Saturday that USC's game hosting No. 8 Texas A&M next week will kick off at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN. The decision was pushed back from Monday until Saturday's results were complete.

USC (2-3) was idle this week. Texas A&M (4-1) beat Arkansas 42-31 Saturday.

The Aggies are 6-0 lifetime against USC, all in a row since 2014. The two were made permanent intra-division rivals that year. Texas A&M is the only member of the SEC the Gamecocks have never beaten.