COLUMBIA — South Carolina had to wait an extra six days, but knows its next kickoff time.
The Gamecocks will host No. 7 Florida at noon on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, the SEC announced Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The SEC and CBS used their six-day exemption this week and USC-Florida was one of the games affected. The Gators (6-1, 3-1 SEC) lost 42-28 to No. 5 LSU Saturday night while the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2) beat No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime.
USC squandered a 31-14 third-quarter lead at Florida last year and lost 35-31. The series has been split over the past two seasons.