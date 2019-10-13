John A. Carlos II (copy)

The Gamecocks host Florida on Saturday. John A. Carlos II/Special to The Post and Courier

COLUMBIA — South Carolina had to wait an extra six days, but knows its next kickoff time.

The Gamecocks will host No. 7 Florida at noon on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, the SEC announced Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The SEC and CBS used their six-day exemption this week and USC-Florida was one of the games affected. The Gators (6-1, 3-1 SEC) lost 42-28 to No. 5 LSU Saturday night while the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2) beat No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime.

USC squandered a 31-14 third-quarter lead at Florida last year and lost 35-31. The series has been split over the past two seasons. 

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

