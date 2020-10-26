You are the owner of this article.
Kickoff time for Gamecocks' game against Texas A&M could change

The Gamecocks' next game is at home against Texas A&M, the only SEC opponent USC has never beaten. File/David J. Phillip/AP

COLUMBIA — South Carolina will have a night kickoff for its Nov. 7 home game against No. 8 Texas A&M, but the  specific time won't be known for another week. 

The SEC announced Monday that the previously scheduled 7:30 p.m. kickoff could move to 7 p.m. The decision will come after this weekend's games. 

A 7 p.m. game would be televised on ESPN. A 7:30 p.m. kickoff would be on SEC Network.  

USC (2-3) is coming off a 52-24 beating at LSU while the Aggies were idle this week. Texas A&M (3-1) hosts Arkansas Saturday while the Gamecocks have a bye week.

The Aggies are 6-0 lifetime against USC, all in a row since 2014. The two were made permanent intra-division rivals that year. Texas A&M is the only member of the SEC the Gamecocks have never beaten. 

